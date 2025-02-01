[SHOCKER] Pau Cubarsí's best partner in the Spanish National Team is rumored for Barça

Just over a year since Pau Cubarsí's official debut with Barça and now, having just turned 18, he has become a key player. Cubarsí has emerged as the third central defender in Europe with the most matches played (53) in the last year. These numbers are only surpassed by two veterans: Van Dijk from Liverpool and Berat Djimsiti, central defender for Atlanta.

At Barça, Cubarsí has become untouchable for Hansi Flick, partnering in the center of defense with Íñigo Martínez, who is now injured. In just over a year, Pau Cubarsí has gone from playing in Barça's youth team to being recognized as the best player in a Champions match on two occasions. His maturity and quality haven't gone unnoticed.

Pau Cubarsí has also reached the Spanish National Team after receiving a call from Luis de la Fuente. The coach called him up for several preparation matches for the Euro Cup, but he ultimately didn't receive the invitation to be on the final list. However, despite this, Cubarsí was present with the National Team at the Olympic Games, becoming an Olympic champion at just 17 years old.

Barça shakes up the defense: Pau Cubarsí already knows

In Barça terms, Pau Cubarsí is the defensive leader of Hansi Flick's scheme and is forming a great partnership with the veteran Íñigo Martínez. The Basque, who will be out of action due to an injury, has given up his starting spot to Ronald Araújo. This way, the Uruguayan central defender puts an end to the rumors placing him outside Barça in this winter market, at least for now.

With Ronald Araújo renewed until 2031, the next to renew will be Íñigo Martínez himself, which would allow Flick to have a very high-level defensive line. Only Andreas Christensen could leave the club in the summer, which would leave room for a young and promising fourth central defender. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsí could reunite with an old friend he met in the Spanish Under-21 National Team.

The ideal partner for Pau Cubarsí

The sports management doesn't cease in its effort to strengthen the squad as much as possible and gain competitiveness. Deco would be thinking of strengthening the center of defense with a promising central defender whom Pau Cubarsí knows very well from his time with the Under-21 National Team. This is the young Dean Huijsen, defender for Bournemouth.

Huijsen is an 18-year-old central defender with great potential, known for his ability to play with both feet. Trained at Málaga, Dean Huijsen was transferred to Juventus as a youth player. There he finished his training before being loaned to Roma, a team that finally ended up transferring him last summer to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

In his first season in England, Dean Huijsen is being one of the revelations, and his great performances haven't gone unnoticed by Deco. Huijsen could be the ideal partner for Pau Cubarsí at Barça, forming a young and ambitious duo, as they have already demonstrated in the Under-21 National Team. The central defender is also showing great maturity in his game, standing out for his defensive security and ability to read plays.