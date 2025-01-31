[EXPLOSION] Goodbye Bayern Munich, hello Barça: Hansi Flick welcomes him with open arms

Barça has set the stage for the winter transfer market. With the only question being whether Marcus Rashford finally arrives, which could have collateral damage in the form of departures, there's not much more to do in this window. With this, Deco and Hansi Flick are already starting to focus on building the squad for next summer.

There are several fronts that Deco and Hansi Flick have open right now, so they must get to work as soon as possible to avoid being caught off guard. There are several players whose contracts with their respective clubs are ending and who, therefore, could arrive at Barça for free. Meanwhile, all of them, with the rules in hand, can already start negotiating with any team.

| E-Noticies

On the other side of the scale, there are other players who, although they would require investment since their contracts are still valid, their owning entities are willing to sell them. This is where Leon Goretzka appears, a midfielder who has already been mentioned on several occasions as a candidate to play for Barça and who is very much liked by Hansi Flick.

The latest on Leon Goretzka brings him closer to Hansi Flick's Barça

Leon Goretzka is experiencing a somewhat peculiar situation at Bayern Munich. He started the season with barely any prominence, but little by little he has turned the situation around. With everything, he now seems to have established himself in Vincent Kompany's plans, but despite his step forward in recent weeks, Bayern is clear: he's out.

As the popular journalist specializing in the transfer market, Florian Plettenberg, has stated, Leon Goretzka will leave Allianz Arena this summer. The player's agent and the German club's executives held a meeting in November, and it was there that this seemingly unchangeable decision was made. In this context, Barça remains alert, as he is a player who is very much liked by Hansi Flick.

Precisely with Hansi Flick, we have seen the best version of Leon Goretzka. They already coincided at Bayern, and the player scored 15 goals and provided 18 assists in 64 matches; not bad considering his position on the field. With no other coach, and he has worked with several, does he have such outstanding figures.

This is why Hansi Flick is seriously considering Leon Goretzka's arrival at Camp Nou for the next season. Bayern has put him up for sale, which means he will leave for a reasonable price. Currently, his market value is set at 22 million, so at 29, it's a great opportunity for Barça: we'll see if Deco and Laporta listen to Flick.