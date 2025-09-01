Neither Alexia Putellas nor Aitana Bonmatí: Barça's new star aims for the Ballon d'Or

Women's Barça is a team that always attracts attention. Having four Ballon d'Or winners in the squad is no small feat. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí are the most recognized figures, but they're not the only ones who make the club shine.

Every season, new footballers emerge who promise to define an era. Among them, there's a footballer who has started to make a name for herself. Her talent and ability to break the balance already place her among the elite of women's soccer.

Start of the season and first glimpses

The new season began with certain challenges. The squad has been reduced, some players have left, and only one signing arrived, Laia Aleixandri. Even so, the team keeps the same ambition as always: to win every possible title.

The league debut was overwhelming, Barça thrashed Alhama by 8-0. Beyond the score, what stood out was Claudia Pina's performance. She wasn't in the starting line-up, but when she came onto the field, she made it clear that she's ready to take on responsibilities. She scored a hat-trick and showed her goal-scoring instinct and technical quality.

Claudia Pina: young talent and global projection

Claudia Pina isn't just a promise; she's already a rising star. Last season, Claudia Pina finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals and received a Ballon d'Or nomination. This recognition reflects her ability to stand out even among the best in the world.

Her playing style is direct and effective. She knows how to appear at key moments, finishes with precision, and moves intelligently in attack. In addition, her youth gives her room to grow and surpass her own limits. The comparison with Putellas or Bonmatí is inevitable, but Claudia Pina is creating her own path, with personality and character.

The future of Women's Barça

Women's Barça knows they can't rely solely on their legends. The new generation, led by Claudia Pina and accompanied by talents like Vicky López, promises continuity and new successes.

The Ballon d'Or might not take long to reach Pina's hands if she keeps this level. Her influence on the field is already evident, and her ability to decide important matches makes her a key piece of the team.

Women's soccer is expanding, with players like Claudia Pina, Barça ensures they keep being a global benchmark. The young footballer not only aims high, she's destined to lead a new era of victories and records at the blaugrana club.