Real Madrid has spent more than €180 million (over $195 million) on signings this summer. Florentino Pérez, following the guidance of Xabi Alonso, has decided to invest heavily to return the team to the top.

Last season was a major disappointment for the white team, and the president doesn't want that situation to happen again.

With the transfer window closed, the white club has made notable investments in signings. However, Xabi Alonso's latest request, who asked for a dominant midfielder, seemed to have been put on hold due to the club's financial limitations.

Florentino Pérez's economic challenge

Florentino Pérez is aware that Real Madrid can't keep spending without a significant cash inflow.

After the major outlays, Real Madrid's president decided to shut off the tap for signings, despite Xabi Alonso's demands to strengthen the midfield.

With the need to balance the club's finances and not put its economic stability at risk, Florentino Pérez ruled out new additions. He did so only after ensuring extraordinary income that could justify a new investment.

However, Real Madrid's finances have taken a turn in recent hours thanks to an unexpected source of income.

Adidas, the club's main sponsor, has launched a new merchandising collection for the Chinese New Year, which this year will be the Year of the Horse.

The collection will be a limited edition featuring royal blue and luxurious gold details on the logos and graphics.

This marketing action won't just be a success in terms of image, but it's expected to generate substantial income that will ease the club's finances.

Rodri, the midfielder desired by Xabi Alonso?

The income expected from the collaboration with Adidas could be the decisive factor for Florentino Pérez to move forward with the signing of Rodrigo Hernández.

The Manchester City midfielder has been on Real Madrid's radar for some time.

His ability to dominate and control the tempo of matches has made him one of the most complete midfielders in the world.

In addition, his relationship with Xabi Alonso, who considers him the ideal player for his play style, makes his signing a priority.

The opportunity to sign Rodri

Thanks to the merchandising revenue from the Chinese New Year, Real Madrid could be closer than ever to signing Rodri. He's a midfielder who fits perfectly into Xabi Alonso's system.

The final decision about his addition is still hanging in the air, but with the extra money caused by Adidas, Florentino Pérez could take the definitive step to sign him.