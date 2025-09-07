It's official, Javier Tebas does Real Madrid a huge favor: outrage at Barça

It's no secret that Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, feels a special fondness for Real Madrid.

Despite his institutional position, he has never hidden his preference for the white club, something that constantly generates outrage among FC Barcelona and a large part of the culé fanbase.

The latest moves by the executive have only fueled that perception of favoritism toward Chamartín. This, in a context where the rivalry between the two giants of Spanish soccer is at its peak.

Unequal clash between Madrid and Barça

It's true that Real Madrid has also had some occasional friction with Tebas. Especially over scheduling or regulations, but nothing comparable to what Barça has experienced in recent years.

The Financial Fair Play regulations promoted by LaLiga have forced the blaugrana team to perform real juggling acts to register their signings. Specifically, Barça has had to make salary cuts, urgent sales, and last-minute deals.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

This pressure has been seen at Camp Nou as a direct punishment from LaLiga's offices. This has strained the relationship between Javier Tebas and the Catalan club to the maximum.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid hasn't suffered that level of demand. The latest episode has been interpreted as a new gesture of favor toward the merengue team.

This is a decision that directly affects the schedule and has sparked immediate criticism from the culé environment. In this regard, the blaugranas see this move as unequal treatment compared to the rest of the LaLiga teams.

A classic at a controversial time

On September 27, Real Madrid will visit the Metropolitano to face Atlético in the first Madrid classic of the season.

A match always full of tension and excitement that, this time, will be played at 4:15 p.m. by direct decision of Tebas.

The reason is none other than to facilitate the subsequent trip of the whites to Kazakhstan, where they will have to face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League a few days later.

| E-Noticies, @laliga

The flight, lasting more than 5 hr. 35 min. (9 hours), would have complicated Real Madrid's logistics if the classic had been played at night.

With this change, Real Madrid will be able to travel with more time to spare, which has been interpreted as direct help from LaLiga.

Meanwhile, at FC Barcelona, they recall that on more than one occasion they have been forced to deal with tight schedules without receiving any similar concession.

Culé outrage and open debate

In the FC Barcelona environment, this decision has come as a cold shower. Culé supporters believe that Javier Tebas shouldn't intervene in the schedule in this way to favor a specific team, especially when it comes to Real Madrid.

From the Catalan capital, it is insisted that the president of LaLiga acts with double standards, toughening the rules for Barça and softening them for their eternal rival.

The truth is that the decision has already been made and the classic will be played at that time. However, the debate about Javier Tebas's impartiality as president of LaLiga remains open, with the feeling that his personal preferences could end up influencing the competition.

For Real Madrid, the measure is a logistical relief, but for FC Barcelona it is a new reason to complain about management they consider clearly unfair.