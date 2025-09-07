Maldini advises Luis de la Fuente: 'There are 3 from Real Madrid who must go to the World Cup'

Spain national team has started their World Cup qualification on the right foot, after achieving a resounding victory against Bulgaria.

This result strengthens "La Roja"'s hopes of continuing their path toward the World Cup. To do so, they will have to overcome a dangerous Türkiye in their Sunday match.

The match promises to be a real test for Luis de la Fuente's squad, who will look to keep the level they showed in their first match.

The list of drafts: continuity and some criticism

Luis de la Fuente has decided to keep most of the group that won the European Championship, which ensures stability and consistency in the team.

In his latest draft, the national team has shown the same solid core, with the usual players who achieved great success. The victory against Bulgaria has proven the coach right, as he continues to trust the foundation of his project.

However, not everyone shares De la Fuente's vision. The renowned analyst Julio Maldonado "Maldini", known for his accurate opinions about soccer, has been the latest to speak out.

For Maldini, there are three Real Madrid players who deserve to be part of Spain national team. The expert has highlighted Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras as the most suitable to strengthen the national squad.

The three madridists who should be in the national team

Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen are the two Real Madrid players who have an almost guaranteed spot in the national team, according to Maldini.

Carvajal, despite the risks posed by his age and the injuries that have plagued him in recent years, is still one of the best right-backs in the world.

| @MundoMaldini

His experience and ability to perform in the most demanding moments of international soccer make him indispensable for De la Fuente, who trusts his experience and leadership.

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen, one of the club's most promising emerging talents, has shown surprising maturity for his age.

Although he is relatively new to the elite of soccer, Huijsen has shown exceptional qualities that make him a serious option for Spain national team's defense.

Álvaro Carreras: the difficulty of earning a spot

The third player pointed out by Maldini is Álvaro Carreras, who has had to fight for his place in the national team.

Although his talent is evident, the competition at left-back is fierce. In addition, Luis de la Fuente continues to trust players like Marc Cucurella, who is expected to be the starter, and Grimaldo, as the backup.

| @realmadrid

Álvaro Carreras, despite his great performances at Real Madrid, still seems to have to wait to earn a spot in Spain national team before the World Cup.

An uncertain future for Carreras

The competition for the left-back position seems to be a difficult challenge for Carreras to overcome. Despite his good performances with Real Madrid, everything suggests that Luis de la Fuente will prioritize Marc Cucurella and Grimaldo for the next World Cup.

As the months go by and the draft deadline approaches, it remains to be seen if Carreras.