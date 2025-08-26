Official, from PSG to Madrid after selling Dani Ceballos, Xabi's last-minute signing

It remains an open secret, but the truth is that Dani Ceballos is just one step away from leaving Madridfor Olympique de Marseille. Dani Ceballos also had an offer from Real Betis, but the Andalusian midfielder doesn't have a spot in the wage structure and, therefore, will go to France's Ligue 1. With Dani Ceballos's departure, Xabi Alonso believes he needs another midfielder and Madrid have done their homework: a last-minute signing after rejecting PSG's offer.

Europa Press

Official, from PSG to Madrid after selling Dani Ceballos, last-minute signing by Xabi Alonso

After Dani Ceballos's sale, Madrid will activate to 'bring back' Nico Paz, a Como player with a past at the white club. Madrid have a buy-back option of about €8 million (about $8.8 million) and, after talking with Xabi Alonso, plan to activate it immediately. Paz will return to Madrid after rejecting PSG under Luis Enrique, who have inquired about the Argentine player from Como.