Hansi Flick's favorite could take Frenkie de Jong's spot: major signing

The Dutch international from Barça, Frenkie de Jong, has been the subject of much discussion regarding his contract renewal for a long time. His refusal last year to renew under the new financial conditions imposed by Barça strained the relationship between the footballer and the board. The midfielder was closer to leaving than staying at the club, and there were rumors that he could leave during the last winter transfer window.

His recurring injuries and certain attitudes on the field caused a lot of criticism from the blaugrana fans toward him. In fact, de Jong was out of competition for several months and returned to the group at the end of last October. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, he gradually rejoined the team to regain confidence in his game.

Starting in January, Frenkie began to play much more regularly and even relegated Marc Casadó, who had been an undisputed starter until then, to the bench. Flick placed him alongside Pedri, and the Dutchman delivered outstanding performances and showed his best version. The tensions with the club disappeared, and the Dutchman accepted the new conditions in order to renew his contract.

Frenkie's starting spot under threat

Until recently, imagining a starting eleven without Frenkie de Jong seemed unthinkable given the great trust Flick has in the Dutchman. However, this start to the season has brought several surprises, and Flick has stated that there are no untouchables in the team. We've seen it for the second consecutive matchday, with Jules Koundé on the bench and Eric García starting on the right side.

Another example is Dani Olmo, who has also started from the bench. Flick is clear about it: whoever performs on the field gets to play. Another key name in this league debut is Gavi, whose physical condition, intensity, and determination are bringing him back to prominence in the team. Some already see Gavi as a starter alongside Pedri, challenging Frenkie de Jong for his spot.

Gavi, protagonist

Last season was complicated for the Andalusian midfielder. After a serious injury and a long period out, he returned with great caution. Hansi Flick was very careful with the player's return and gave him a secondary role after he rejoined the group. However, at the start of this league, Gavi is showing that he is at a high level, offering his best version.

Against Levante, his entrance after halftime revolutionized the team, giving the group enough energy to come back in the match. His high pressing, aggressiveness in recovering the ball, and ability to arrive from the second line make him a different kind of footballer. Flick especially values Gavi's intensity, fitting into the idea of a more vertical Barça, with constant pressing and a high tempo.

Frenkie, on the other hand, brings more control and composure. They are two very different players, each of whom can contribute in different situations. It's clear that Hansi Flick will choose one or the other depending on the opponent or the circumstances of the match. If Gavi ends up starting in certain matches, it doesn't mean he'll take the spotlight away from Frenkie. In any case, he'll bring specific qualities that only he can provide. The contest is on.