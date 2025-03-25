From Playing at Barça to Joining Messi at Inter Miami: Joan Laporta Considers Him Lost

FC Barcelona's sports planning for the next season is focused on a major goal: to open Camp Nou in grand style.Joan Laporta wants the return to the iconic and renovated stadium to be a great party every weekend for the Barça fans. Therefore, his strategy is aimed at making a high-profile signing that attracts thousands of fans from all over the world.

Messi, a Difficult Option for Joan Laporta

In recent months, there has been talk of a possible return of Messi to FC Barcelona. The Argentine star's goal is to be in good physical shape for the 2026 World Cup, so Joan Laporta had thought of claiming his presence for the new Camp Nou. However, Inter Miami, his current team, has other plans.

| Europa Press

Let's remember that Messi's contract expires in December 2025, but Inter Miami wants to extend his contract for one more year so he can reach the World Cup at 100%. Therefore, even though returning to Barça is a tempting option, it is most likely that he will stay at Inter Miami. Therefore, Joan Laporta will have to change his strategy.

Neymar, the Next on Joan Laporta's List

Neymar is Joan Laporta's other great desire to open Camp Nou in grand style. However, his case seems even more complicated than Messi's for several reasons. To begin with, Neymar has been struggling with serious injuries for several seasons, which have affected his physical condition to the point of having to return to Brazil.

However, the reason that really distances Neymar from FC Barcelona has surprised Joan Laporta. That is because Inter Miami wants to reunite Messi with Neymar in the MLS in the months leading up to the World Cup. Let's remember that the 2026 World Cup is held in the American continent, so the presence of the '10' and the '11' in Miami would be a great advertising draw.

Joan Laporta, Without Messi or Neymar

What seems evident is that neither Messi nor Neymar plan to return to Barça in the short term. Joan Laporta, who had dreamed of the return of one of these two great figures to open Camp Nou, will have to rethink his transfer strategy for the next market.

Joan Laporta and his sports management team will have to find new alternatives. Although they would like to have both stars again, the reality is that Barça's future will continue without them. They will have to look for another TOP signing to inaugurate Camp Nou.