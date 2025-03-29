Official: Ansu Fati Finds a Team Far from Barça; Flick and Laporta Celebrate

Ansu Fati debuted at FC Barcelona showing himself to be one of the great promises of world soccer. His early appearances were spectacular and left a great impression. In fact, in his first months at Camp Nou, he was even compared to Messi.

However, over time, his performance has faded. Despite his enormous talent, Ansu Fati hasn't managed to maintain the level he showed at the beginning. This fact has turned his situation into a problem both on a sporting and institutional level.

Ansu Fati's Lack of Prominence and His Role with Hansi Flick

In the sporting aspect, Ansu Fati has ceased to be a key piece for FC Barcelona. With the arrival of Hansi Flick, the young forward has seen his time on the field decrease. Moreover, in important matches, he isn't even drafted.

Flick has opted for other players to take his place, and Ansu Fati hasn't been able to regain the coach's confidence. On a sporting level, he has become a burden for the group. The lack of minutes and the scarce participation in the most important matches have been a reflection of the decline in his career.

But additionally, on an institutional level, Ansu Fati's situation is even more serious. The '10', who has a contract until 2027, is currently the third highest-paid in the squad, with a gross salary of 14 million euros. This figure doesn't correspond with his role, which has caused a significant economic burden for Barça.

In such a scenario, the club's management is desperately seeking a way out for Ansu Fati, as his situation is unsustainable. During January, he received several offers to leave Barça, but he decided to stay. Despite Hansi Flick's attempts to talk to him to make him see that he wasn't going to play, the forward chose to remain in the Ciudad Condal.

Besiktas's Interest Could Save Ansu Fati

Looking ahead to next summer, some teams have begun to show interest in Ansu Fati. One of the clubs that has raised its hand to sign him is Besiktas from Türkiye. The Turkish club is willing to make an effort to incorporate the forward, which could be an excellent opportunity for him to regain his confidence.

Besiktas has made a concrete offer to FC Barcelona to sign Ansu Fati and Joan Laporta is willing to accept the proposal. Although the exact figure hasn't been confirmed, everything seems to indicate that Fati's departure could be finalized in the coming months.

If Ansu Fati heads to Türkiye, he will be able to enjoy many more minutes and could regain the level that made him one of the greatest promises in the world. For Barça, this operation would be key to alleviating the salary burden and allowing the arrival of new reinforcements.