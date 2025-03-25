Better and Cheaper than Dean Huijsen: Real Madrid Changes Target, New Center-Back

Dean Huijsen, Bournemouth defender, is attracting the attention of major European clubs. At just 19 years old, he has established himself as one of the greatest defensive prospects in international soccer.

Real Madrid has not been oblivious to his talent and has closely followed his development. This, along with other top-tier teams like Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Barça, and Manchester United. Thus, Dean Huijsen is looking to change scenery this summer, but the path to signing him won't be easy.

| @deanhuijsen

The High Competition and Elevated Price of Dean Huijsen

Despite being so young, Dean Huijsen's price is already high. His release clause is set at 50M euros, a considerable figure for a 19-year-old defender, which highlights his great potential.

However, due to the fierce competition for his signing, it is possible that the team that manages to secure his services will have to pay more than what his clause establishes. With so many clubs interested, the market becomes even more competitive, making it difficult for Real Madrid to sign him quickly.

Mario Gila, a More Affordable Option

Given the challenging scenario of the bidding for Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid has begun to consider other options to strengthen its defense. One of the most interesting alternatives is Mario Gila, a former player of the club who currently plays for Lazio.

Mario Gila, who left Real Madrid's youth academy to seek more playing time in Italy, is having a great season in Serie A. His performance is very solid, and his market value has already reached 28M euros, a more accessible figure than Dean Huijsen's.

What makes Mario Gila's option more attractive for Real Madrid is that the club holds 50% of a future sale and a buyback option. This situation would allow Madrid to recover the defender if they consider him a suitable option in the future and at a more affordable price than Dean Huijsen's.

The Future of Real Madrid's Defense

Real Madrid is making key decisions on how to strengthen its defense. Although Dean Huijsen remains one of the main targets, the competition and high price could lead the club to lean toward more affordable options like Mario Gila.

In any case, the future of Real Madrid's defense remains a priority for the management. Therefore, everything points to important decisions being made this summer regarding signings in the white defense.