The pivot who could join Real Madrid thanks to Toni Kroos: Florentino celebrates it

Real Madrid is experiencing the final hours of the transfer window marked by uncertainty. Dani Ceballos has officially communicated his desire to leave the club and is already negotiating with Olympique de Marseille.

This situation has set the phones of intermediaries working near Bernabéu ringing, who don't rule out the possibility of an unexpected signing.

In this context, one of the names that has started to gain traction is Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart's central midfielder.

From the German club, they insist that he is not for sale, but the possibility of playing for Real Madrid is very appealing to the footballer.

In fact, some agents have even consulted Toni Kroos, the German's agency colleague, although the former player keeps himself out of these types of negotiations.

Angelo Stiller on the white radar

Angelo Stiller is a midfielder under contract until 2027 and is in no hurry to leave Germany. However, the magnitude of a club like Real Madrid could change everything immediately.

The young German central midfielder is seen as an interesting profile to complement the squad in case Dani Ceballos leaves before the window closes.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

At Valdebebas, they acknowledge that he is not a priority right now, since there are other targets ahead on the list.

However, the season is long and Xabi Alonso has made it clear that he needs players of this type to keep the group's competitiveness. A quick deal is not ruled out if the market offers the opportunity.

Last-minute moves

The rumors surrounding Stiller are not new. During this summer, he was also linked with other European clubs, although those reports were quickly denied.

Stuttgart considers him a key piece, but the pressure from a major club could turn the situation around in a few days.

| Europa Press

For now, there haven't been formal talks between Real Madrid and the footballer's camp, although intermediaries have already taken note.

The transfer fee wouldn't be excessive, but everything will depend on whether Ceballos completes his departure and a spot opens up in midfield. Without that condition, the deal seems unlikely.

Xabi Alonso asks for calm

In a press conference, the white coach has chosen to be cautious when asked about the transfer window. "Anything can happen until the window closes, we're prepared for any situation," he explained after the victory in Oviedo.

Xabi Alonso's message reflects the reality: no doors are closed, but no hasty decisions are being made either.

Angelo Stiller is liked, but he is not a priority. What happens with Dani Ceballos in the coming days will determine the outcome of a story that could take an unexpected turn right before the window closes.