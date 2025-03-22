Pedri, More Honest Than Ever, Points to Real Madrid: 'It Hurts Us'

Pedri is experiencing an exceptional season that has catapulted him to the center of attention. After overcoming a period marked by injuries that limited his participation in previous seasons, the Barça midfielder has found his best version. He has established himself as one of the essential pillars both in his club and in the Spanish National Team.

The 2024-2025 season has witnessed Pedri's soccer resurgence. After leaving behind what happened in previous campaigns, this year he has played 45 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists. His performance has been so outstanding that many consider him a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, recognition that underscores his influence and quality in the game.​

| Europa Press

Pedri Speaks Loud and Clear

In addition to his impact at Barça, Pedri has emerged as a key piece in the Spanish National Team. Luis de la Fuente values him greatly, highlighting his role both on and off the field. From La Roja's training camp, he wanted to break his silence to address several current issues.

To begin with, Pedri has expressed his desire to achieve great accomplishments with the Spanish National Team:​ "We are young and we have to think big. We have the ambition to win many titles." But, without a doubt, the most notable part of his statements has to do with what he said about Barça-Osasuna and Real Madrid.

Pedri has bitterly complained about the scheduling of Barça-Osasuna, which will be played on March 27. A situation that has caused many complaints, as the Catalan team is alive in all competitions and will not have time to rest. Additionally, players like Raphinha or Ronald Araújo might not arrive in time after playing with their national teams in the previous days, causing the '8' to explode.

"It seems a bit strange to me, I didn't know they would schedule the match on that date. Madrid already complained about the 72 hours of rest. It's true that there aren't many dates, but not having two players like Araújo and Raphinha harms us", Pedri acknowledged.

Pedri Already Looks to the Future

Pedri's words not only reflect his concern about the Barça-Osasuna date, but also highlight the enormous difficulties that arise when schedules are not properly coordinated. It is clear that the chosen date has caused a stir and much controversy.

Now, beyond giving his opinion on Barça-Osasuna, Pedri also expressed his ambition to win titles with Barça. Especially the desired Champions League:​ "I would be very excited to win the Champions League. It's a title I haven't won, and Barça hasn't lifted it in a long time."