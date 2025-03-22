Real Madrid Reacts to Dani Ceballos's Latest: 'It's Not Worth It...'

Dani Ceballos is having a great season. Thanks to Toni Kroos's departure, the Spanish midfielder has been able to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting eleven, as he initially struggled to find his spot. His presence in the midfield has been vital for the collective play of Real Madrid, standing out for his ability to connect the defense with the team's strikers.

Throughout the season, Dani Ceballos has shown his ability to distribute the ball and regain possession, which has helped give fluidity to Real Madrid's play. His ability to move around the field and anticipate plays has made him an indispensable piece for Carlo Ancelotti. A situation that has reignited rumors about his future at Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos's Injury and Real Betis's Interest

Dani Ceballos's absence on the field has shown how important he is for Real Madrid. His injury has highlighted the void he leaves when he's not in the midfield. That's why the white club still considers him vital for their scheme, and his future at Santiago Bernabéu seems assured.

However, the rumors about his departure do not cease. Real Betis, the club where Dani Ceballos excelled before signing for Real Madrid, is willing to offer 15 million this summer to secure his services. This interest from Betis has caused some unease, as the midfielder is very loved in Seville.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid has replied decisively to the proposal. Sources close to the club have assured that "it's not worth even trying," making it clear that Dani Ceballos is not for sale. Real Madrid fully trusts his talent and considers him to remain a key piece for the team's future.

Dani Ceballos's Future at Real Madrid

Although Dani Ceballos's situation is marked by his recent injury, his future at Real Madrid remains uncertain only due to his absence on the field. The white club has shown its support for Dani Ceballos and has no intention of letting him go, due to the important role he is playing.

Despite Real Betis's interest, Dani Ceballos will stay at Real Madrid, where he has the opportunity to continue developing as a key player for Ancelotti in the coming years.

With the confidence of the management and the coach, Dani Ceballos's future at Real Madrid seems assured, despite any rumors that may arise. The injury is just a temporary setback, and he is expected to resume his essential role in the midfield when he recovers.