Neither Barça, Girona, nor Betis, Iñaki Peña Already Has a New Team: Only the Signature Is Missing

Iñaki Peña's season at FC Barcelona has been a roller coaster. After Ter Stegen's injury, the Alicante native had the opportunity to secure the starting goalkeeper position at Barça. In his first matches, he showed his quality with several outstanding saves, but he also made mistakes that cost him points in his credibility.

His inconsistent performance led Hansi Flick to choose Wojciech Szczesny for the Spanish Super Cup, where the Pole established himself as the starter. From that moment, Iñaki Peña has disappeared from Hansi Flick's plans and hasn't played a single minute. Additionally, rumors of a broken relationship between the goalkeeper and coach have begun to circulate, worsening the situation even further.

This lack of confidence and prominence has finally caused Iñaki Peña to explode, and he is determined to seek an exit from the club this summer. He doesn't want to stay at Barça and has already communicated this to the culé management. Now it only remains to know what his new destination will be, although everything seems to point in the same direction.

Iñaki Peña's Future: Neither Barça, Betis, nor Girona

Despite the problems at Barça, Iñaki Peña won't have difficulties finding a new team. His quality between the posts and the flashes of high level he showed in his performances with FC Barcelona have attracted the attention of several LaLiga clubs.

Teams like Girona and Betis have shown interest in signing him, seeing Iñaki Peña as a viable option to strengthen their goalkeeping. However, the destination that pleases him the most seems to be another. Negotiations haven't started yet, but they won't take long to occur.

Celta de Vigo, a team also looking for a starting goalkeeper for the next season, has set its sights on Iñaki Peña. Claudio Giráldez's team considers the Barça goalkeeper to be the ideal signing and is willing to pay 10 million euros to secure his services.

Agreement Between Iñaki Peña and Celta de Vigo

FC Barcelona, aware of Iñaki Peña's situation, is willing to accept the offer from Celta de Vigo. The relationship between Hansi Flick and the Alicante native seems to have come to an end, and with Ter Stegen's recovery, his departure would be seen as a solution for both parties. Only the signature is missing for the agreement to become official, but everything points to the '13' ending up in Vigo.

This departure will not only allow Iñaki Peña to regain his prominence as a starter, but it will also be an opportunity for Barça to generate some money with his sale. Celta de Vigo seems to be the most likely destination for Iñaki Peña, thus closing his chapter at FC Barcelona definitively.