Official: Xabi Alonso completes a Real Sociedad signing—top winger for Madrid

Xabi Alonso arrived in Madrid a few weeks ago with the mission of correcting past mistakes and fighting for all the titles again. The Spaniard has been training as a coach for years and has achieved great things on the sidelines. Florentino, aware of this, decided to give him an opportunity and dismissed Ancelotti, a legend of the club.

Madrid are going through difficult times and the results obtained in the last season reflect that. Xabi Alonso intends to recover the solidity and joy that Bernabéu so desperately desires. To achieve this, he has entered the transfer market and has completed the signing of a young prospect from Real Sociedad whom he knows very well.

| Europa Press

Xabi Alonso's new Madrid

Madrid aren't used to losing and anything short of winning isn't well regarded in the Spanish capital. Los Merengues have shown discontent throughout last season and the footballers were noticeably frustrated. In addition, the level of many members of the squad has declined, a fact the fans don't forgive.

Footballers like Vini or Rodrygo have been seen lacking the desire to press and with unclear ideas, something that's not appreciated at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Los Blancos demand the maximum and don't depend on anyone; if someone doesn't measure up, they're out. Xabi Alonso is aware of this and has decided to start signing quality reinforcements.

Xabi Alonso has received criticism for the poor Club World Cup performance by Los Merengues, but the reality is that he can't work miracles. Improving a team takes time and, obviously, the coach needs time to make the necessary adjustments. Now, a gem from Real Sociedad's reserve team has signed for Madrid with the intention of ending up in the first team.

Xabi Alonso's new gem: switches Real Sociedad for Madrid

Xabi Alonso, who went through Real Sociedad's reserve team, has received very good reports about Darío Ramírez, Madrid's new signing. The fast 20-year-old winger will now play for La Fábrica with the intention of continuing to progress until he reaches the first team. It's true that he didn't coincide with Xabi at Real, but it's clear that Madrid's coach knows him perfectly.

For now, Darío Ramírez arrives at Valdebebas to show that Madrid's bet is the right one. Leaving Real Sociedad to try his luck in Spain's capital says a lot about Darío. All that's left is to see if he gradually convinces Xabi Alonso.