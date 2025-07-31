Official announcement from Real Madrid about Rodri: final decision, Dani Ceballos already knows it

After Kroos's retirement and the end of Modric's era, Real Madrid is in need of creative talent in midfield. Currently, only Dani Ceballos can fill the void left by the two legends of the Merengue club. However, judging by what was seen at the Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso doesn't count on the Andalusian midfielder.

The "19" had a token presence at the World Cup, which has sparked many rumors about his future at Bernabéu. With a possible departure of Dani Ceballos from the white squad, Real Madrid has focused their attention on the best holding midfielder in the world: Rodri. The current Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City's mastermind has just returned to the field after overcoming his serious knee injury.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid is interested in acquiring his services, since his presence would immediately solve many problems. However, in the last few hours everything has changed, as reported by "Real Madrid Confidencial". Florentino Pérez has decided to forget about Rodri for several reasons.

Real Madrid rules out Rodri: the reasons

First, the fact that Rodri has just returned from a serious long-term injury raises many doubts about his performance. These doubts grow when considering Rodri's age: at 29 years old, he's no longer a youngster. There's a third and even more significant reason, the financial one: Rodri is valued at over €100 million.

As a result, for the reasons listed, Real Madrid has decided for now to rule out his signing this summer. Florentino Pérez is considering trying again next year, when Rodri will have only one year left on his contract with the English club. This is news that Dani Ceballos celebrates, since Rodri's immediate absence opens the door for him to continue at the white club.

Xabi Alonso stays with Dani Ceballos

The Rodri saga has ended undesirably for some members of the coaching staff. Xabi Alonso would've been delighted with his arrival, but he understands Florentino Pérez's decision.

The clear winner is Dani Ceballos. The "19", who seemed to be out after his lack of participation at the Club World Cup, is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Real Madrid won't sign another midfielder this summer, so, barring a major surprise, Ceballos will have a very prominent role in Xabi Alonso's new project.