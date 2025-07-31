Huge offer from Saudi Arabia for Ferran Torres! The figure is shocking, Barça has already replied

Ferran Torres was one of Barça's most important pieces during last season. The Barça forward far surpassed his record for goals in a season and, in addition, his goals-per-minute average was higher than Lewandowski's. Although he came off the bench in most matches, Ferran ended up scoring 19 goals and providing 7 assists.

His numbers are those of a true box killer, which has shown Flick that he can trust him when needed. He started the season with few minutes but, gradually, he earned the German coach's trust. In fact, in the final stretch of the season, Ferran Torres managed to play in some matches ahead of Lewandowski, who wasn't 100% fit.

| Europa Press

No one doubts that Ferran Torres has more than earned the right to stay at FC Barcelona, and he would even deserve to do so with an even more important role. However, according to the latest transfer news, his dream could be cut short. His great performance hasn't gone unnoticed and in Saudi Arabia, they're already preparing the money to make his signing happen.

The big offer from Saudi Arabia to Ferran Torres and Barça's response

According to news that has leaked in recent days, Ferran Torres is the number one target for several teams in Saudi Arabia. The Saudis want to have the Valencian striker no matter what, and they're willing to accept whatever amount Barça asks for, no matter what it is, to formalize his transfer. Not only that, but to convince Ferran, they've put €60 million ($60 million) on the table as salary.

The offer from Saudi Arabia is for three seasons, so, as a result, Ferran Torres would receive €20 million ($20 million) for each of them. Against these figures, the club led by Joan Laporta can't and shouldn't compete. Barça is still recovering from the severe financial crisis they've been dragging in recent years and can't make reckless moves.

However, despite the monstrous offer, Barça has been very clear in their response. Ferran Torres isn't for sale, he still has a contract until 2027 and he's very important for Flick. So, either the financial offer is truly irresistible for the Catalan club or, on the contrary, Ferran will continue wearing Barça colors.

Ferran Torres, for now, stays

As could be seen last season, not being a regular starter doesn't conflict with being important for the team. Ferran Torres's example is perfect to explain this idea.

With his performance, Ferran Torres became the best forward in Spanish soccer. With an average of 1.13 G+A every 90 minutes, Barça will do everything possible to keep him. Only an irresistible offer from Saudi Arabia could change things.