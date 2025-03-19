Jules Koundé, right-back for Barça, is, for many, the best right-back in the world currently. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Jules Koundé has not only improved defensively but has also made a significant leap in quality when attacking. On the right wing, there are hardly any players better than Jules Koundé, but Barça wants to give him quality rest and, therefore, has signed for right now.

Jules Koundé will remain an undisputed starter at Barça, but the Frenchman can't play everything, and consequently, Barça had to go to the transfer market immediately. The summer transfer market is closed, but Barça has taken advantage of the free time to sign the new Jules Koundé, who has rejected Pep Guardiola's latest offer. Guardiola is going through a very tough time at Manchester City and wanted to strengthen his squad with the new Jules Koundé, but he has opted for Barça under Flick.

[IMAGE]{607131}[/IMAGE]

The operation is not yet closed, but 'e-Notícies' can confirm that the new Jules Koundé, who shines in the Dutch Eredivisie, has rejected Pep Guardiola just a few hours ago. Barça is the main reason for the rejection: Hansi Flick has given directives, and the club has contacted the new Jules Koundé, who will accept to be a Barça player.

Barça Beats Pep Guardiola and Signs the New Jules Koundé: "Beastly Signing..."

It wasn't usual, but everything changed with the arrival of Hansi Flick, who has managed to make Barça more captivating even than Guardiola's Manchester City. The evidence is clear: Pep Guardiola has been rejected by the new Jules Koundé, who prefers to wait and sign, during the next transfer market, for Barça. Everything is hanging in the air, but Barça assumes they will have a new right-back that will allow Jules Koundé, without being previously punished, to rest.

Now that the squad is at its best and the economy is starting to recover, it's time to see what adjustments need to be made. Initially, Jules Koundé is untouchable, but the information leaked in the last few hours indicates that very soon, he could have competition. According to the newspaper 'SPORT', Barça is interested in a right-back and 'e-Notícies' can confirm that Pep Guardiola was also interested, although he has now lost track of him definitively.

There are few clear things at Barça, but it is evident that Hansi Flick's team needs reinforcements in defense. The center-backs are well covered, but Flick considers that the weakness of the squad lies in the full-backs, where they only have Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé. The German coach doesn't trust Héctor Fort too much, which is why Barça has gone to the transfer market in search of the new Jules Koundé, who is very close.

The new Jules Koundé was also liked and is still liked by Pep Guardiola, but the Catalan coach already knows that the full-back in question only wants to sign for Barça. It is for all these reasons that Barça is preparing the final rush to secure a player profile similar to Koundé and who, barring any surprises, will become a signing in the summer.

This player is reminiscent of Jules Koundé, although we are talking about a full-back who has specialized in this position since playing in the youth categories. The full-back we are talking about is Givairo Read, right-back for Feyenoord and who is only 18 years old. As 'SPORT' has explained, Read is liked at Can Barça and Deco has been closely following his development for months.