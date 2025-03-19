Pau Cubarsí Requests an Atleti Signing to Stay at Barça: 'It Would Be a Dream...'

Pau Cubarsí, central defender of the first team of Barça, is already one of the big names in Flick's squad, which is captivating half of Europe with its defensive style. At just 18 years old, Pau Cubarsí has become a pillar of Flick's Barça and also of the Spanish National Team, where he hasn't hesitated to recall and request signings. Taking advantage of the international break, Pau Cubarsí has been very clear and has sent a direct message to Barça: if they want to win, they need to sign the star from Atleti.

Pau Cubarsí doesn't usually make many headlines or controversial statements, but on this occasion, he hasn't hesitated for a second to request a signing for his Barça. Joan Laporta has understood and agrees, but he knows that securing a signing from Atlético de Madrid under Cholo Simeone will be complicated, especially for clearly economic reasons. Pau Cubarsí, however, hasn't hesitated: he knows that to win and compete with Barça, the culer club must sign a star from Atleti, and he has already requested the signing.

It's been just over a year since he debuted with the first team, but Pau Cubarsí already has almost 60 matches with the first team of FC Barcelona. Since his debut at the Unionistas field in the Copa del Rey, Pau Cubarsí hasn't rested and has been a regular in the line-ups of Xavi and Flick. The Catalan defender doesn't rely on hierarchy, but he hasn't hesitated to request a signing to stay at Barça for many more years: the culer fans applaud him.

Pau Cubarsí Requests a Signing from Atleti to Stay at Barça: "It Would Be a Dream..."

Barça wants stars of the magnitude of Pau Cubarsí to continue defending the culer colors for many more seasons. Barça knows that Pau Cubarsí or Lamine Yamal are young, but they also recognize that they are extremely competitive figures, so they seek a complete and characterful squad. A character that, precisely, Pau Cubarsí has also shown in front of the microphones: he takes advantage of the break to request a signing from Atleti to Barça.

Pau Cubarsí is immersed in the concentration of the Spanish National Team under Luis de la Fuente, which will play the quarterfinals of the Nations League against the Netherlands. It was during this concentration that Pau Cubarsí opened up on the microphones of 'COPE'. With Juanma Castaño, Pau Cubarsí hasn't hesitated to request a signing: he would leave Atleti to join Hansi Flick's Barça.

Pau Cubarsí has also spoken about other aspects, but the most notable is linked to the famous transfer market. The central defender of Barça was asked about a player he would like to see signed by Barça. Pau Cubarsí's response was clear and direct: Julián Álvarez, Argentine center forward of Atlético de Madrid.

Pau Cubarsí's response, linked to the Atleti player, is no coincidence. Barça really likes Julián Álvarez, and the technical secretariat is studying possible offers to convince the 'spider', who is shining under Simeone's guidance. Cubarsí has already dropped the first 'hint': Barça is tracking Álvarez, who is a culer and would look favorably on signing for Barça in the coming years.