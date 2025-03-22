Neither Alexander Isak nor Viktor Gyökeres, There's a Surprise: Robert Lewandowski Didn't Expect It

Barça is in a great moment and the results being obtained are the perfect reflection of it. Those from the Ciudad Condal are going for all possible titles and everything points to them doing great things this year. All the footballers are showing their best version and are proving that they have a lot of hunger for victory.

However, despite all the joy and happiness, Barça's leadership is still pondering Robert Lewandowski's future. Although he is dazzling with goals (he is LaLiga's top scorer), several names like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres are being considered to take his place. In the last few hours, another '9' has emerged as a dark horse that strongly attracts the attention of Barça's higher-ups.

| E-Noticies

Neither Alexander Isak nor Viktor Gyökeres

Robert Lewandowski's performance this season could be defined with a single word: TOP. He already has 35 goals in 40 matches, proving that he is still at the highest level. However, Lewandowski is already 36 years old, which has led the management to consider options for when the Pole can no longer continue.

The one they liked the most was Alexander Isak, who has 23 goals and 5 assists in 33 matches with Newcastle. The Swedish striker has been key for the Magpies to win a title, the Carabao Cup, after more than 70 years, which shows his great level. That's why Newcastle has decided that Isak is not for sale, he will not leave this summer.

Another striker that Barça liked a lot is Gyökeres, from Sporting de Portugal. So far this season (41 matches), the star of the Portuguese team has scored 40 goals and provided 10 assists. However, as with Isak, his signing seems complicated, which has led Barça's leadership to focus on Jonathan David.

| Europa Press

Jonathan David, the Dark Horse to Replace Robert Lewandowski

Jonathan David, Lille's striker, is free this summer and will not renew, so he stands as a really interesting option for FC Barcelona. Considering that he has 144 goals in 307 professional matches, his signing would be a complete success. Moreover, he would assume the role of substitute without too many problems.

Without a doubt, the free acquisition of Jonathan David would be an ideal solution given the impossibility of signing Alexander Isak or Gyökeres. The fact that he comes for free is very appealing to Barça's management, so he could be the chosen one. Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, did not expect David's emergence, but he accepts it: their styles are complementary and they could end up playing together.