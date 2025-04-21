Official, Jonathan Tah Makes His Decision: Total Impact on Barça

FC Barcelona is enjoying a successful season under the direction of Hansi Flick. The team has achieved great accomplishments, such as winning the Spanish Super Cup, qualifying for the Champions League semifinals, and reaching the Copa del Rey final.

Additionally, in LaLiga, Barça is only four points behind the lead, allowing them to keep dreaming of the title. Without a doubt, the club has proven to be in a good position both nationally and internationally.

However, despite these successes, FC Barcelona continues to work on strengthening their squad for the next season. The team is still looking for new additions to strengthen different areas of the field, and one of the main priorities for Deco, the sporting director, is to bring in a center-back.

The defense is an area that Barça wants to reinforce, and among the options being evaluated, the name of Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen's center-back, stands out.

Jonathan Tah Confirms His Departure from Bayer Leverkusen

In recent hours, Jonathan Tah has confirmed that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. Today, the German center-back clarified his situation and confirmed that he will not renew his contract with the club.

"Everything has been said from the beginning. There was a moment when I made the decision not to renew my contract and not to stay here, and it remains so," Tah stated. This way, he made it clear that his future is already defined and that he will not change his mind.

Additionally, the defender added: "I don't have a deadline. But the club knows it. And I have communicated everything with total transparency."

This news has caused great interest in the market, as Jonathan Tah is one of the most outstanding defenders in the Bundesliga and was closely followed by Barça.

In this sense, Tah's departure from Leverkusen has left the door open for several clubs to bid for his signing, and Barça is keeping an eye on his situation.

Barça's Interest in Jonathan Tah

Barça has been following Jonathan Tah for some time. His quality and experience make him a very attractive reinforcement for Hansi Flick's team.

The need for a new center-back who can compete at the highest level and help manage the defense makes Jonathan Tah a viable option. However, the market is highly competitive, and other clubs are also interested in the defender.

Thus, Jonathan Tah's future could be linked to FC Barcelona, but there are also other options on the table.

Tah's departure from Bayer Leverkusen opens an opportunity for Barça to sign a player with great potential. However, the competition will be fierce, and the Catalan club must move quickly if they want to secure his signing.