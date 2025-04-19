Barça Wins and Flick Reacts, Requests Two Signings from Celta de Vigo: 'I Need Them'

FC Barcelona achieved a last-minute victory against Celta de Vigo in a very close match. Flick's team needed the three points and had to wait until the last minute to seal the match. A penalty on Dani Olmo in the final moments was decisive.

Celta, who stood up from the first moment, managed to take a 3-1 lead, surprising the locals. However, Barça's quality, with tremendous accuracy from Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and company, proved to be indefensible for the Galicians. Finally, Flick's team managed to secure a 4-3 victory, which could be decisive for the outcome of the league championship.

| Europa Press

Flick Asks for Two Signings from Celta

Beyond the victory, which is key to keeping the dream of the league title alive, Hansi Flick has drawn an important conclusion. For him, the triumph was vital, but Barça must also start thinking about planning for the next season. In this regard, Flick has two clear priorities that, interestingly, could be covered by two stars from Celta de Vigo.

Firstly, Flick has requested a versatile full-back who can be a substitute for Koundé or Alejandro Balde. Celta has the solution. Barça has been evaluating the situation of Óscar Mingueza for months, a full-back who is completing a very good season with the Galicians.

Although he hasn't been a starter, Flick doesn't need more proof to know that Óscar Mingueza fits perfectly with what he is looking for in his squad. With the flexibility to play on both sides and his defensive ability, Mingueza could be a very interesting option for Barça. Additionally, his price is affordable, as the Catalan club still keeps a purchase option for only 9 million.

Óscar Mingueza Isn't Flick's Only Request

Secondly, Flick has also requested the signing of Alfon González to be the substitute for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. The Celta winger, whose contract ends this summer, will not renew with the Galician club.

This situation has caught Flick's attention, who sees Alfon as an excellent option to strengthen Barça's attack. The advantage of this signing is that Alfon González would leave for free, as his contract ends in June. However, Sevilla seems to be ahead in the race for his signing, which could complicate negotiations for Barça.

We'll see what happens this summer, but it's clear that both Óscar Mingueza and Alfon González are on Flick's radar. If negotiations go as the German coach hopes, Barça could incorporate two very interesting players to continue competing in all competitions. The future of the Catalan club is underway, and although the goal remains the league title, planning for the next season is already taking shape.