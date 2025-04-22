Sentenced, Hansi Flick Makes It Clear to Ansu Fati in Front of Everyone: 'Not In...'

The season for FC Barcelona under the direction of Hansi Flick is generally successful. The team has won the Spanish Super Cup, advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League, and will play the final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid. Additionally, in LaLiga, the Catalans are steadily moving toward the title.

Without a doubt, Hansi Flick's team has achieved great accomplishments, which gives an air of optimism for the future. However, despite these successes, not everything is perfect at Barça. There are internal tensions affecting the harmony of the locker room, and one of the most dissatisfied players with his situation is Ansu Fati.

| Europa Press

The "10," who started the season with high expectations, has seen his playing time decrease considerably. This lack of minutes and prominence has caused frustration in Ansu Fati, who feels he is not receiving the opportunities he desired. In fact, Ansu showed his discontent against Celta de Vigo by kicking a cooler upon learning that, once again, he would not play.

Hansi Flick Responds to Ansu Fati

After Ansu Fati's anger last weekend, Hansi Flick has spoken openly about the issue. The German coach has acknowledged that he perfectly understands that players are not happy with the lack of minutes.

"I can understand that players are not happy and are dissatisfied. I was a professional player. Everyone wants to show they can contribute and be part of the team," Flick commented.

However, he was also clear in pointing out that, although he understands the frustration, the situation must be accepted. Flick emphasized that, in moments of important victories, the players' reaction should be positive. "I understand it, but I don't understand the reaction."

"It's a situation one must accept. It was a great comeback after being behind. And we made the right decision," the coach explained, referring to the tactical decisions he made against Celta.

A Winning Team with Internal Challenges

Despite the internal tensions, Barça remains a competitive and successful team. The achievements obtained, both in national and international competitions, show that Hansi Flick has managed to keep the team at the top.

However, the situation of players like Ansu Fati highlights the challenges the Catalan club faces regarding the internal management of the squad.

In this regard, Barça will need to find a solution to balance sporting success with locker room harmony. The reaction of players like Ansu Fati will be key to keeping a positive atmosphere in the team. In any case, the future looks promising, but internal tensions must be solved to ensure continued success.