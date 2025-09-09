Official, Joan Laporta and Barça can't avoid it: 'Marc Casadó has signed with...'

Marc Casadó has barely been getting any minutes at the start of this competition, but everything could change once Frenkie de Jong's injury is confirmed, with discomfort in the obturator. Barça acknowledges that Marc Casadó was very close to being transferred during this past summer transfer window, but now, the Catalan midfielder's situation has completely changed. For Flick, he's untouchable, which is why Barça didn't agree to sell him: he's staying at Barça, although he's already signed a new professional contract with another team.

Barça counts on Marc Casadó, but the truth is that the star developed at La Masia is working on his future and one fact already proves it: he has a new team. Marc Casadó has always prioritized staying at Barça, but his latest moves show that the academy product is making moves to secure his future in case it's necessary. Sources from Barça have already confirmed it: neither Joan Laporta nor the culer club have been able to prevent Marc Casadó from signing a new professional contract, everything is already agreed upon.

| Europa Press

Marc Casadó and Barça will stay together until the end of the season, but after that, we'll see, according to sources from the Catalan club. Marc Casadó, who wants to secure his future, has already signed with a new team, which shows that he's preparing to move during the next summer transfer window.

Official, Joan Laporta and Barça can't prevent it: "Marc Casadó has signed with..."

Neither Joan Laporta nor Barça have been able to prevent Marc Casadó from signing with a new team with the goal of preparing for the next summer transfer window. Apparently, according to "Diario SPORT", Marc Casadó is very close to signing with Jorge Mendes's agency, which shows that the player intends to move. Jorge Mendes is one of the best-connected representatives in the world of soccer, so he could find him a way out if he doesn't play much at Barça.

So far, Marc Casadó was part of "Wasserman", but in the coming weeks he'll be represented by "Gestifute", Jorge Mendes's agency. Mendes has a great relationship with Joan Laporta, but he also "controls" many clubs in the Premier League, where there were rumors that Marc Casadó would play during this season.

Mendes's agency has a portfolio of top-level players that also includes Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Ansu Fati, and the promising midfielder Guille Fernández. Marc Casadó has a contract with Barça until 2028, but it's not ruled out that he could move on at the end of the season: for now, his desire is to stay.