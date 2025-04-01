Official, Dani Olmo's Latest Update Changes Everything: CSD Sets Date for Its Decision

Dani Olmo, the midfielder from Egar of Barça, is registered in the Spanish LaLiga provisionally following the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which took effect at the beginning of 2025. It should be noted that Dani Olmo, currently sidelined after getting injured in the league match against Osasuna, was provisionally registered by the CSD because Barça did not comply. The club was supposed to have salary cap space to register Dani Olmo before January 1, 2025, and it was not the case, so LaLiga was strict.

That's when the CSD stepped in, which at that precise moment determined that Dani Olmo could remain active until the body made a final decision after studying the case. This final decision on Dani Olmo's case already has a date: it must be released before April 7, 2025, although CSD sources assure it will be published earlier. As we explained in 'e-Notícies', the CSD has until next Monday to give a final resolution, as they have been studying the situation for nearly 4 months.

In addition to Dani Olmo, Pau Víctor, a forward from the first team of Barça trained in the youth categories of Sabadell and Girona, is also in the same situation as the Egar native. Olmo and Víctor were unregistered from January 1 to January 8, 2025, when the CSD issued a statement during the Spanish Super Cup considering the urgent provisional measure. Barça requested it and, hours later, the CSD granted it, taking special care of Dani Olmo, an international player with Spain and current European Championship winner.

Will Dani Olmo Be Able to Keep Playing? CSD's Decision Puts Joan Laporta's Barça in Trouble

The CSD's decision is still unknown, but sources from the governmental body assure it will be known very soon. In fact, as other media like 'Diario MARCA' have reported, the CSD "won't wait or delay until next Monday". Joan Laporta turned to the CSD after the courts, the RFEF, and LaLiga refused to allow Olmo and Víctor to be re-registered in January.

Barça managed to receive that provisional measure from the CSD, but, as its name indicates, it was provisional, so the decision is not entirely final. Barça hopes and desires that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can continue playing during the current season, but it is something that is more uncertain than ever.

There is also the option that the CSD considers the registration invalid, as pointed out at the time by the courts, the RFEF, and LaLiga EA Sports. In this case, neither Dani Olmo nor Pau Víctor could play with Barça again this season. The league deregistered the two players on January 1, 2025, because Barça did not comply with the economic control regulations imposed by the Spanish LaLiga.