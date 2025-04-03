The Latest Ballon d'Or News Shakes Women's Barça: Alexia Putellas Already Knows

Alexia Putellas has once again excelled in women's soccer. The captain of Women's Barça, after overcoming a serious knee injury, leads the team in pursuit of a historic season.

With the Supercopa de España already in their trophy case, the culés aim high: Liga F, Copa de la Reina, and, of course, the Champions League. Now, the player faces a new challenge: reclaiming the Ballon d'Or.

Barça, the Club of Ballon d'Ors

Women's Barça has managed to consolidate its supremacy in women's soccer with an impressive collection of Ballon d'Ors. This distinction has been key to showing the high level and talent within their ranks. Alexia Putellas, the team captain, has two Ballon d'Ors, a recognition she has earned through effort and talent.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

However, in the last two years, Aitana Bonmatí has taken over, winning the award in two consecutive editions. But the list of standout players in Women's Barça doesn't stop there.

Other names like Caroline Graham Hansen, a game-changing player with her speed and vision, are also part of this elite club. Additionally, in the current season, Ewa Pajor is shining brightly, being the current top scorer of Liga F.

The Battle for the Ballon d'Or

According to "Goal," Alexia Putellas is the main candidate to win the Ballon d'Or in this edition. The player, who has already won the award twice, wants to reclaim the trophy after the successes of Aitana Bonmatí in the previous two editions. In fact, Barça dominates the race: the team has four Ballon d'Ors among its ranks, two for Alexia and two for Aitana.

Although the competition is fierce, the presence of four Barça players among the main candidates underscores the club's supremacy in women's soccer. Besides Alexia and Aitana, other footballers like Caroline Graham Hansen, Dumornay, and Pajor are also in the race. However, Alexia's performance, with her impressive assist ability and consistency, positions her as the main candidate.

The Future of the Ballon d'Or

As the season progresses, the battle for the Ballon d'Or heats up. Alexia Putellas is one of the standout players, and her return to her best level promises thrilling moments in the coming months.

Women's Barça seeks not only titles but also to see their captain lift the Ballon d'Or again, a reward for her dedication.