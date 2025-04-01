Simeone, Atlético de Madrid's coach, has his last big chance to win silverware this official season as they host Barça in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. After drawing against Espanyol in LaLiga EA Sports, the group led by Simeone has fallen behind the top spots, and therefore, the Copa del Rey is a priority. Despite all this tension surrounding Atleti, Simeone hasn't hesitated to confirm a big surprise to face Barça, who are on a winning streak.

Simeone isn't under scrutiny, but some Atlético de Madrid experts and fans do question his soccer strategies, which are "simple" considering the potential of the team. Despite these criticisms, Simeone remains convinced of his work and, in the press conference before the Copa del Rey match, he stated he is very calm and confident. Moreover, as if all this wasn't enough, the Argentine coach dared to confirm a big surprise: Barça already knows which goalkeeper they'll have to deal with this Wednesday.

| Europa Press

Barça and Atlético de Madrid are playing for a spot in the Copa del Rey final, which will be held at La Cartuja (Seville), as has been tradition for years. The first leg result was tied (4-4), so everything will be decided at the Metropolitano, which will experience one of its great nights. Simeone will have all his top players available and, in addition, he has confirmed the presence of a player in the starting line-up: "He will play..."

Simeone Confirms a Big Surprise for the Atleti-Barça Copa del Rey: "He Will Play..."

"The team is having a very good season, competed very well in the Champions and is doing very well in the League. We don't deviate from the game-by-game approach," assured Simeone before the Copa del Rey match against Barça. Additionally, Simeone had no qualms about confirming the presence of his backup goalkeeper in the match.

When asked about the possibility of Jan Oblak playing due to the importance of the clash, Simeone was blunt and confirmed the starting position of Juan Musso, the Argentine loaned goalkeeper. Musso already played the first leg at Montjuïc and, despite his more than evident doubts between the posts, he will continue to have Cholo Simeone's trust for the second leg.

Everything is confirmed: now all that's left is for the ball to start rolling this coming Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. at the impressive Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.