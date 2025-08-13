U-turn at Bernabéu, Vinícius Júnior makes a final decision about his future

Vinícius Júnior's contract with Madrid ends in 2027 and the white club doesn't want him to keep playing if he decides not to renew his ties with the Madrid entity. Entering 2026 without having renewed Vinícius Júnior would be dangerous, since he could consider leaving Madrid for free, something that would leave Florentino Pérez in a very difficult position. Despite all these rumors, everything seems to indicate that none of this will happen, since Vinícius Júnior has reportedly already made a final decision about his immediate future.

| Europa Press

The U-turnaround has been complete at Santiago Bernabéu, but it is true that Vinícius Júnior was already starting to lose support, both in the locker room and outside. Vinícius Júnior is one of the best footballers in the world, but he wants to earn more than Kylian Mbappé and Florentino Pérez isn't willing to do so. Despite the discomfort caused by Vinícius Júnior's attitude, defiant in the eyes of Real Madrid, everything has taken a U-turn in these last hours of August.

U-turnaround at Bernabéu, Vinícius Júnior makes a final decision about his future

Vinícius Júnior is the first interested in having a good relationship with Real Madrid and proof of this is that his agent has made an appearance in Valdebebas. According to "El Chiringuito de Jugones", Vinícius Júnior's representative was present at Real Madrid's Ciudad Deportiva this Thursday, which indicates that everything remains open. If he didn't want to stay at Madrid, this image wouldn't have happened, so Vinícius Júnior is clear that he wants to keep defending these colors with hard work.

Vinícius Júnior's future was at the center of the debate, but everything could be settled before the end of the summer transfer window. The Brazilian, who not so long ago was the most decisive player for Real Madrid and in the world, is going through the most delicate moment of his career. His performance has dropped worryingly and, as expected, rumors about his departure from the white club have started to gain momentum.

Although his performance improved a bit during the Club World Cup, Madrid believe that Vinícius Júnior doesn't have the right to demand to be the highest paid on the team. According to "El Chiringuito", Vinícius Júnior has reportedly reconsidered and has assumed that, if he wants to stay at Madrid, he must avoid a face-to-face with Florentino Pérez, Madrid's president. Everything remains open, but the truth is starting to come out and Vinícius Júnior has reportedly decided to renew and stay at Madrid.