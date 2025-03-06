No One Expected What Lamine Yamal Said About Hansi Flick: 'He's a person...'

The emergence of Lamine Yamal with Barça's first team was a complete revolution for the soccer world. Both internally and among the fan base, his debut caused a lot of excitement due to his enormous talent. Xavi Hernández didn't hesitate for a second to give him the opportunity, seeing his performance in training, and the decision was spot on.

Lamine Yamal's career, since his debut on April 29, 2023, has been meteoric: he made his public debut in a match against Betis that ended with a victory for the culés. Lamine, at just 15 years and 9 months old, became Barça's youngest debutant in La Liga, marking a new historical milestone. From that moment, his career has been rapid until his full consolidation with Hansi Flick.

| Europa Press

Lamine is an striker with great skill, easy dribbling, game vision, and a knack for scoring; his dominant foot is the left, although he usually plays on the right wing with his opposite foot. Without a doubt, Lamine Yamal is a standout forward with great innate talent that makes him unique. Endowed with exquisite technique, he is destined to make history at Barça.

Lamine Yamal Opens Up in a Revealing Interview

Being the focus of all media attention, Lamine Yamal has given an extensive interview for UEFA's official page where he details his meteoric progression. He confesses that he lives soccer to have fun and make people enjoy it, without caring too much about player statistics. "That's what I try when people come to the field, for them to see an entertaining match," he said.

In the interview, Lamine Yamal also reviews his last year at Barça, stating that he now has much more confidence and does things he didn't dare to do before. "Now I try to enjoy more and inspire myself and do what I feel like at every moment." But, without a doubt, the most notable thing is what he said about Hansi Flick.

Lamine Yamal Shares His Thoughts on Hansi Flick

For Lamine Yamal, "Hansi Flick is a very kind person you can talk to: he asks how you are, teaches you a lot. I've learned a lot with him," he acknowledged. For the '19', these characteristics make Flick very respected as a coach and as a person.

In this regard, Lamine also states that "Hansi Flick is as you see him: strict, but at the same time he knows how to understand what each player needs at every moment".

To conclude, the La Masia gem confirms what Hansi Flick asks of him when he plays. "When it comes to defensive concepts, he does ask me for certain things, but regarding the offensive side, he doesn't say much, just to enjoy."