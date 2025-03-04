Flick Goes After Laporta Before Dortmund-lille: 'presi, He's the Best Signing'

Dortmund and Lille will face each other in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Hansi Flick, the leading figure of Barça, will closely follow the knockout stage. The reason is clear: the German coach of Barça is tracking a total of 3 talents he likes a lot for his project at the culer club and will follow them alertly. In fact, Flick has already met with Laporta before the Dortmund-Lille match to inform him that, in this knockout stage, several market targets will play for FC Barcelona.

Flick, Barça's coach, will closely follow the Champions League match between Dortmund and Lille, which is crucial as several stars who are highly regarded at FC Barcelona will play. Flick will not travel to Germany to watch the match live, but he will follow it and keep an eye on 3 signings for a Barça that continues to study the market. As we have explained on previous occasions, Flick is a great follower of the Bundesliga and, like many fans, he will not miss Tuesday's Champions matchday.

Flick will enjoy the spectacle between Dortmund and Lille, but he will also have his eyes on a key signing for Barça of Joan Laporta. Barça is already focused in Lisbon to play against Benfica, but Flick will take advantage of his free time to sit in front of the screen and follow several potential signings. For all these reasons, Barça's coach will be very alert to the match between Dortmund and Lille, which should help in the observation of up to 3 new signings.

Flick Goes to Laporta Before Dortmund-Lille: "Presi, It's the Best Signing"

Those who know Flick assure that he is a very hardworking and studious coach who follows "very alertly any type of match". In this direction, Flick will watch the Round of 16 clash between Dortmund and Lille with the aim of analyzing the performance and staging of 3 potential signings.

The current head coach of Barça, Flick, together with the president, Joan Laporta, has a lot of work ahead to finalize the new and future first-team squad. The first step will be to strengthen the attack, which is why Flick will not miss the clash between Dortmund and Lille, corresponding to the Champions Round of 16. Barça is not playing in Dortmund, but Flick will work to closely follow several potential signings: it's a secret, but Flick keeps it so it can be finalized.

Barça already knows that, due to its current economic situation, it must be alert to all kinds of alerts and movements during the next transfer market, as it will be very crucial. In fact, Flick, on the recommendation of close people like Joan Laporta, has already started to advance work on the matter of new signings.

Flick will follow the match between Borussia Dortmund and Lille, keeping an eye on 3 footballers: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, a full-back for the German team, Lucas Chevalier, Lille's goalkeeper, and Jonathan David, the French team's forward. These three names are highly regarded by Barça and, above all, by a Hansi Flick who will follow this first Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League from Lisbon.