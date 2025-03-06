Official, Joan García Isn't the Only One: Barça Inquires About Another RCD Espanyol Star

FC Barcelona already has several targets in mind for the next season. Deco, the club's sporting director, is still looking for reinforcements to improve the squad. One of his main missions is to find a top-level forward who can ensure rest for the starting trio formed by Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal.

However, the work of the sporting management is not limited to the forward line. They are also looking for a new goalkeeper and a young full-back with potential to continue strengthening the team. It seems that Barça is paying special attention to what is happening on the other side of Barcelona, specifically at RCD Espanyol.

| Europa Press

Joan García, from RCD Espanyol, Catches Barça's Attention

Joan García has been one of the main protagonists of RCD Espanyol this season and is highly regarded by Barça. With 93 saves made to date, he has demonstrated a great ability to prevent impossible goals. Even more than Jan Oblak, the current Zamora of LaLiga with 62 saves recorded.

Joan García has been key for the "perico" team, and his performance stands out above other goalkeepers in LaLiga. This has placed him on the radar of major clubs, such as Real Madrid, Arsenal, or FC Barcelona. Despite being 23 years old and having little experience at the elite level, the Catalan has shown impressive maturity and has earned a place in the top tier of Spanish soccer.

Additionally, his name is starting to be mentioned for a draft to the Spanish National Team, which further increases his projection and appeal. In this regard, although Barça is not the only one interested, Joan García could become one of Joan Laporta's major bets, but not the only one.

Omar El Hilali Also Appeals to FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's interest in RCD Espanyol is not limited to Joan García. Deco has also set his sights on Omar El Hilali, a 21-year-old right-back who is standing out for his great potential.

The Moroccan player has shown a very high level this season, with a great ability to defend and join the attack with a lot of dynamism. Despite his young age, the performance of Omar El Hilali has evidenced that he has the necessary quality to play in top-level teams.

Barça has Omar El Hilali on their radar as an option to strengthen the right-back position. However, this signing could be complicated due to the historical rivalry between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol. Even so, the offices at Camp Nou remain interested in his potential.

Joan García and Omar El Hilali, Two Impossible Signings for Barça

Although Joan García and Omar El Hilali are attractive options for Barça, the negotiations are proving to be complicated. The rivalry with RCD Espanyol and the interest of other major clubs make both operations difficult.

In this context, Deco and Barça's management will continue to monitor their situation while still looking for other opportunities to strengthen the squad.