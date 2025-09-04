Andriy Lunin confirms rumors about his departure from Real Madrid: 'The offer...'

Real Madrid currently has two of the best goalkeepers in the world. Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin have shown with outstanding performances that both are ready to defend the Bernabéu's goal without any problems. However, the hierarchy is clear and the Belgian will be untouchable until the day he decides to hang up his gloves.

In this scenario, the Ukrainian doesn't rule out seeking alternative solutions to keep his progress. The reality is that Andriy Lunin has shown patience for several years, but his role remains the same season after season. Courtois's eternal substitute knows that time is passing and opportunities are decreasing.

| Europa Press

Constant interest in the market for Andriy Lunin

Recently, many teams have knocked on Real Madrid's door asking about Andriy Lunin. Clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, or Chelsea have shown interest in acquiring his services. Despite everything, the goalkeeper has always rejected those options because his dream is still to succeed at Santiago Bernabéu.

The Ukrainian has repeated on more than one occasion that he is not considering a permanent transfer. He knows that competing with Courtois is difficult, but he wants to wait for his moment. That determination has stopped any movement, but there was a call that almost made him change his mind.

Girona's offer that could have changed everything

Even though Andriy Lunin's intentions are clear, last Monday afternoon, Girona contacted Real Madrid directly to ask about a possible loan. The proposal made the goalkeeper hesitate, and he considered the option for quite a while. A loan would have allowed him to keep active and maintain a competitive rhythm at the elite level, all without leaving the white club.

However, leaving on a permanent transfer was never in his plans. The loan did seem like an attractive alternative to avoid spending another season on the bench. Even so, Real Madrid rejected that possibility due to the impossibility of finding a replacement in such a short time.

In the end, Girona chose to sign Livakovic to strengthen their goal. That means Andriy Lunin will continue, for another season, as Courtois's substitute. Real Madrid believes that his continuity is key to ensuring security in case of unforeseen events.

Although his departure did not materialize, the move makes it clear that the rumors were justified. Andriy Lunin knows that he will have to wait for another opportunity, trusting that the competition will eventually reward his effort. For now, the club continues to rely on him as a reliable second goalkeeper.