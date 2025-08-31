Real Madrid's new signing is on the ropes after Rodrygo's response

Rodrygo Goes's future has been a recurring topic in recent months. After several rumors about his departure, the Brazilian will finally stay at Real Madrid for the 2025-2026 season.

Although several clubs showed interest in his transfer, none managed to make a concrete offer. Now, with the situation clarified, Xabi Alonso seems willing to count on him, which could make it harder for Franco Mastantuono to earn a spot in the starting eleven.

Rodrygo has decided to stay, as confirmed by media outlets such as Fabrizio Romano and AS. Although there are still days left in the transfer window, it seems that the forward will remain at the white club this season.

This creates a golden opportunity for the Brazilian winger to make the most of his role and, above all, regain the prominence he had lost over time.

A essential role for Rodrygo

Xabi Alonso now has a more consolidated squad, with many resources to face the season. While some believe that certain positions could improve, the reality is that the team already has a solid foundation.

Rodrygo, by not leaving, has the opportunity to establish himself in the first team. However, his place in the starting eleven is not guaranteed, as he will compete for a starting spot with Vinícius Júnior and Franco Mastantuono.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Rodrygo has stated that his desire was always to stay, despite the interest from other clubs. Although his entourage received offers for him to move elsewhere, the Brazilian forward was never the main driving force behind that idea.

Now, with the confirmation of his stay, Xabi Alonso is clear that he must work to get the best out of Rodrygo, who will have to prove his worth in training and in matches.

Mastantuono: Rodrygo's competition

The arrival of Franco Mastantuono, with his talent and potential, has been one of the most notable additions for Real Madrid.

The young Argentine is also looking to earn a place in the starting eleven, but now he will have to deal with the strong competition from Rodrygo. A player who, apparently, has managed to regain the coach's trust.

| Europa Press

This way, Franco Mastantuono will have to wait for his opportunity to show his ability, since the Brazilian has the advantage of experience and a consolidated relationship with Xabi Alonso.

Despite Mastantuono's efforts, Rodrygo's role within the team will be crucial. Xabi Alonso, who highly values defensive work and pressing, has made it clear to him that to be a starter, the Brazilian must improve his work in that aspect. Rodrygo will have to be decisive in goals and assists if he wants to keep the starting spot on the wing.

Challenges for Mastantuono

Mastantuono's growth and his adaptation to European soccer will not be easy, especially with fierce competition like the one Rodrygo offers.

Although the Argentine has shown flashes of quality, he will have to keep fighting for his place in the team.

Rodrygo's stay, more motivated than ever, could mean that Franco Mastantuono will have to settle for a substitute role, waiting for his definitive opportunity.