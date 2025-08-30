UEFA and the decision that could cost Barça a fortune: Laporta regrets it

The board of Barça is closely following the UEFA meeting scheduled for next September 11, which will take place in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Depending on the decision ultimately made by the international organization, there could be serious repercussions for the "culé" economy. The international organization must make a final resolution on a proposal from the Spanish Federation.

Two weeks ago, the RFEF board, at the request of La Liga, submitted the request to play the 17th matchday of the Spanish championship in the city of Miami. Logically, both clubs involved, Barça and Villarreal, agree with the request. It would be the first time a Spanish league match is played abroad.

| Europa Press

UEFA is studying whether the request is legally feasible; the executive committee of the international organization knows the great importance of their decision. If they grant permission for the match to be played on American soil, a very significant precedent will be set. It is important to highlight the strong opposition expressed by AFE, with the signatures of the captains of numerous first and second division teams.

Controversial request

The request to play the Villarreal-Barça league match is generating a lot of rejection and controversy. The latest to speak out has been Glenn Micallef, European Commissioner for Sport. Micallef has been clear in stating that European competitions must be played and remain in Europe.

If UEFA gives the green light to the request, the final word will be in FIFA's hands. This is a complex decision, considering that the issue would need to be regulated to ensure the competitive spirit of a competition with more clubs. It would be necessary to determine how many matches could be played abroad, the distance, and which clubs could do so.

The economic benefit

If the match in Miami is ultimately denied, Barça would stop receiving about 6 million euros. To this figure, their income from sponsorships and television rights would be added. Meanwhile, Villarreal would receive a slightly higher amount to compensate for the loss of income from ticket sales.

If nothing goes wrong, the 17th matchday would be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium next December 20, before the Christmas break. This is a highly controversial decision, as we have already pointed out, which also affects the fans of both clubs. Javier Tebas's attempt to internationalize La Liga is not new, although in previous situations he tried without success.