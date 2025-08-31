Deco gets tired of the Fermín López and Chelsea drama: what he asks for them to sign him

Last moments in the transfer market and uncertainty at Barça keeps growing in certain aspects. While the outgoing operation has been moving forward with Iñaki Peña's loan to Elche and Oriol Romeu's contract termination, there could also be a painful departure. The quality in the midfield of the blaugrana squad is so great that some of its members attract a lot of interest from top European clubs.

The economic situation at Can Barça remains complicated and a major sale would give the club a huge breath of fresh air. Joan Laporta knows this and although the sale may be painful, it is almost essential for the club to avoid cash flow problems. Laporta's main handicap is in the coaching staff, where Flick is not in favor of any key player in the squad leaving the club.

The German coach was already very reluctant about the likely departure of Marc Casadó to the Premier League when the Catalan received offers. Now, it is the turn of Andalusian Fermín López who, despite not being an undisputed starter, is highly valued by Flick. Chelsea are serious about signing Fermín and Barça have set the academy graduate's asking price.

Barça sets Fermín's asking price

Barça's board, aware of the great interest Fermín is generating at Chelsea, has increased his asking price. The English club is reportedly considering making a transfer proposal of around €50 million. Meanwhile, Barça has set his asking price at €70 million.

| Redes sociales, Media Whale Stock, Web del FCB

Although the Andalusian attacking midfielder has not had many minutes at the start of the league, Hansi Flick has stated that he wants Fermín in the squad. For now, Barça are not considering letting go of the footballer unless Fermín himself requests it. The player is under contract until 2029 and he has the final say over his immediate future.

Chelsea want to sign him

As indicated, Barça's position is clear, they do not intend to force the departure of the Huelva native but if the footballer wants to leave, his price is set at €70M. This million-euro figure would allow, without a doubt, the club to return to the famous 1:1 financial fair play rule. Chelsea have made an offer to the player for him to analyze and respond if he accepts to join their squad.

The uncertainty in Fermín's response is evident; he is torn between his love for Barça and the possibility of being a key player at a club like Chelsea. The Londoners are offering him a leading role and a salary that far exceeds what he receives at Barça. If the player ends up accepting the English offer, it remains to be seen if the Londoners will end up paying the €70M demanded by Barça.