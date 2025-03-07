Neither Raphinha nor Robert Lewandowski: New Partner for Lamine Yamal, Barça Pays €60M

Barça is experiencing a great moment after their important and hard-fought victory against Benfica last Wednesday. Raphinha scored the winning goal, but the truth is that both Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal also had their moments of brilliance. Without a doubt, the contribution of the offensive trio formed by Flick is being key for the Catalan club to have chances of winning titles at the end of the season.

Robert Lewandowski, with his experience and finishing ability, remains the leader of the attack. Meanwhile, Raphinha has found his best form, being crucial both in goals and assists. Lastly, Lamine Yamal, the young promise, continues to dazzle with his dribbling and ability to make a difference, despite his youth.

| FCB

However, despite the great performance of these three players, FC Barcelona is not satisfied. The management continues to look for ways to strengthen the offensive area, and one of the priorities is to find a left winger. In this context, Nico Williams's name resurfaces strongly, the best friend of Lamine Yamal, as a possible reinforcement for the attack.

The Nico Williams Saga: From Rejection to Desire

The signing of Nico Williams by Barça has an interesting background. Last summer, the Athletic Club winger was very close to joining 'Can Barça'. However, he decided to stay one more season in Bilbao, which was not well received by Joan Laporta.

Barça's president did not hide his frustration at Nico Williams's refusal, especially considering the interest shown by the Catalan club. Nevertheless, the desire of Lamine Yamal's best friend to join Barça remains alive. Despite having renewed his commitment to Athletic, the player has expressed his intention to take the next step in his career.

| Europa Press

According to 'Carpetas blaugranas', Nico Williams has given his approval to join Barça's project, which has led Flick to also support the operation. A signing that will cost 60M and will cause changes in the offensive area.

Nico Williams, New Partner for Lamine Yamal

Barça still sees Nico Williams as an ideal opportunity to strengthen the left wing, a position where the team needs more depth. If Raphinha gets injured, only Ferran Torres is positioned as a substitute. Flick, aware of the demands he is under, believes he needs more reinforcements.

In this sense, the arrival of Nico Williams would be excellent news for Hansi Flick, who would have a new piece to design his offensive plan. Moreover, his connection with Lamine Yamal could be key for Barça's future. Therefore, the Catalan club is willing to pay his 60M clause this very summer.