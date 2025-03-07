It's Official, He Returns to Real Madrid in Summer: Arda Güler Has to Leave, He Won't Play

Arda Güler is going through a difficult time at Real Madrid. After a season in which he showed flashes of quality, this term he hasn't managed to earn Ancelotti's trust: he plays little and, when he does, he fails to stand out. Moreover, the few times he has played, he has been singled out as one of the worst on the team, which further aggravates his situation.

This poor performance has put Arda Güler in a very delicate situation within Real Madrid. Although the Turkish player's talent is undeniable, opportunities at Bernabéu are limited and his lack of prominence is becoming increasingly evident. The expectations caused by his signing have been fading as the season progresses.

For this reason, everything points to his future at the club being at stake next summer transfer window. Not just because of his performance, as it turns out Real Madrid already has his replacement lined up. He comes from Italy and will cost less than 10M euros.

Arda Güler Will Have More Competition

Arda Güler's situation will become even more complicated with the imminent arrival of Nico Paz, the talented Argentine midfielder from Como. Real Madrid has a purchase option of nine million euros on the player, who is having an excellent season. This agreement will be activated in the summer, which will see Nico Paz return to Bernabéu to strengthen the midfield.

With the arrival of Nico Paz, Real Madrid will add even more competition in the midfield, where Modric and Bellingham are already shaping up as key pieces. He will be a great option to link the play and assist the forwards, which further limits the opportunities for Arda Güler. In this scenario, the young Turk knows that his role on the field could be further reduced, making his departure almost a certainty if he desires regularity.

Arda Güler Looks Beyond Real Madrid

The arrival of Nico Paz and the competition in the midfield cast doubt on Arda Güler's future at Real Madrid. Although he is still considered a talent with great potential, his lack of minutes and inconsistency on the field have put his stay at the club at risk. If he doesn't manage to regain his level and secure a spot, Arda Güler could be forced to leave in the summer.

Rumors of a possible departure have already begun, and it is expected that several teams in Europe will show interest in the midfielder. However, everything will depend on the decision made by Real Madrid, as the competition in the midfield would increase with the return of Nico Paz. Arda Güler's future could be far from Bernabéu if he doesn't manage to earn Carlo Ancelotti's trust in time.