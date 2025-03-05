Xavi Hernández Requests 3 Barça Signings to Go to Manchester United: 'call Gavi'

Xavi Hernández, former coach of Barça, is negotiating with Manchester United to join the English club as head coach next season. Manchester United continues to struggle under Rúben Amorim's leadership and, therefore, seeks to sign Xavi Hernández to turn United into a team. Xavi Hernández is already negotiating with the English United of the Premier League and it has been revealed that he seeks to sign 3 stars from Barça for his new project in England.

Xavi Hernández ended his tenure as coach of Barça at the end of last season, but it seems that very soon, the Egarense will return to the benches of a major club. Xavi Hernández wanted to take a break to enjoy his family after ending his stay at Barça somewhat affected, but Manchester United has called him and he wants to accept. However, the curious thing is that Xavi Hernández demands 3 signings from Barça to sign with Manchester United, which wants him as a replacement for Rúben Amorim.

| Europa Press

Besides Manchester United, Juventus of Turin also wanted to acquire the services of a Xavi Hernández who, after a few months of rest, already feels ready to return. Everything seems to indicate that Xavi Hernández will be the new Manchester United coach, but the Egarense wants guarantees and, therefore, wants the English team to sign several talents from Barça. Xavi Hernández wants to manage Manchester United, but he knows that if he doesn't succeed, his prestige as a coach would be quite affected, especially considering his departure from Barça.

Xavi Hernández Accepts to Be the New Coach of Manchester United, But Demands 3 Signings During the Summer Transfer Window

Barring catastrophe, Manchester United will finish the season with Rúben Amorim, but Xavi Hernández will take the reins during the preseason starting at the end of July. Xavi Hernández considers that the summer will be key, as he will have to work to sign several figures, especially from Barça, so that his Manchester United starts the season on the right foot. Xavi Hernández is eager to become the new main coach of Manchester United, but he also knows that working in England is a challenging task and he wants guarantees.

Xavi, who is currently without a team, feels that his stint in the Premier League could mark a turning point in his career. Xavi Hernández knows he has lost a lot of credit and understands that if he fails in the Premier League with United, his prestige would be greatly damaged, which is why he wants 3 top signings. Xavi Hernández is still in love with Barça and wants United to fight to sign 3 talents from the club led by Hansi Flick: Gavi is one, the other 2 are surprising.

Xavi Hernández Demands 3 Signings from Barça to Go to Manchester United: "Call Gavi"

United doubts Amorim and considers Xavi Hernández to replace the Portuguese coach, who could even be dismissed in the coming weeks. Xavi Hernández is indeed willing to travel to the Premier League to become a coach again, but he wants the English club to make an effort by signing from Barça. United already wanted Ronald Araújo in this winter transfer window, but now, under Xavi Hernández's direction, they must try to sign 3 figures from Flick's team.

Xavi Hernández's demanding conditions mean that United, once again, will have to spend during the next transfer window. Manchester United will try, but has already communicated to the coach that the current squad must be the basis of his future project as the club's coach. Xavi Hernández is willing to accept, but has requested 3 signings from Barça to become the new director of Manchester United.

Xavi Hernández continues to watch all Barça matches and would like to have 3 players from Flick's squad for his new adventure in Manchester. The first of them is Gavi, who could lose his starting position to Dani Olmo. The other two are Fermín López and Iñaki Peña, two substitute footballers who, according to 'e-Notícies', would look favorably on changing scenery during this upcoming transfer window.