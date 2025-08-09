Marcus Rashford won't stay at Barça: Deco will pay PSG for a better winger

Marcus Rashford has finally been chosen as the winger to strengthen Barça's offensive line for this new season. After failed signings of Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, or Rafael Leao, the Englishman has joined Camp Nou on loan. Rashford arrives from United on loan, but with a purchase option of 30 million.

Marcus Rashford has a very high salary at Manchester United: Barça will pay 70% and the remaining 30% will depend on what happens next summer. If the Catalan club decides not to exercise the purchase clause, they will have to pay the remaining 30% of the forward's salary. Deco signed this clause: if they don't complete his signing, Barça will have to cover the entire salary for this season.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

Unless the British player performs exceptionally well, it seems that Marcus Rashford has arrived to be a temporary "stopgap". In addition, Deco's strong interest in a PSG player whom Luis Enrique has declared transferable has come to light. We're talking about Bradley Barcola, the young French winger who has lost his starting spot in the Parisian team and is open to leaving.

Bradley Barcola knocks out Marcus Rashford

If Marcus Rashford doesn't convince, Deco already has a PSG forward in mind with great potential and future, and with a salary that fits the club's finances: Bradley Barcola. The player wants to join Barça and play alongside Lamine Yamal, and he meets the requirements Hansi Flick is looking for. Barcola is a direct winger, with good link-up play and dribbling, characteristics and qualities that make him a very attractive winger.

| Europa Press

Bradley Barcola: operation planned for 2026

Joan Laporta is already looking ahead to Barça's presidential elections, which will take place next year, where he will run for office again. To strengthen his project, he is considering a global figure, and one of the most prominent names is PSG's winger, Bradley Barcola. In the last season, he managed to score 21 goals and provide as many assists in 64 official matches.

Bradley Barcola has been crowned Champions League winner and runner-up in the recent Club World Cup held in Miami. If the Frenchman ends up joining Camp Nou, the one affected will be Marcus Rashford. The British player's performance this season remains to be seen, but his high salary doesn't favor his continuity beyond June 2026.