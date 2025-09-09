Red alert, Ansu Fati's situation repeats: Barça makes an incomprehensible decision

Barcelona's medical staff are once again at the center of debate due to the medical decisions regarding their young stars. This time, the main character is Gavi, who has decided not to undergo surgery and opt for conservative treatment after feeling discomfort in his operated knee. His verdict has surprised the fans, who fear that this choice could affect his career at a key moment in his development.

The doctors' decision with Gavi involves some risk

The young Andalusian midfielder, one of the most important pieces for Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, has chosen to avoid surgery so he won't lose as much playing time. His goal is to return to the field as soon as possible and help the team in a season where the margin for error is minimal. However, this type of injury requires more drastic solutions if the risk of relapses is to be minimized.

| Europa Press

Gavi's case inevitably brings to mind other episodes experienced at the club. Blind trust in conservative treatments can be positive in the short term, but it doesn't guarantee that the player will recover all his potential or prevent injuries from recurring. Recent history has a very clear example: Ansu Fati.

The precedent of Ansu Fati

In the past, Ansu Fati went through an almost identical situation. After several muscle injuries, doctors advised surgery, but the forward chose to go for conservative treatment that, in theory, would allow him to return to competition more quickly. The decision seemed logical at the time, but the consequences were very harsh: constant relapses, personal frustration, and a clear setback in his sporting development.

Ansu Fati, who was expected to be Barcelona's great post-Messi star, ended up becoming an inconsistent player, far from his best version and lacking continuity. His case is now a mirror in which many see Gavi reflected. This comes with the fear that the same pattern will repeat if mistakes aren't corrected in time.

| E-Noticies

Two paths, one same risk

The comparison between Gavi and Ansu Fati is inevitable. Two generational talents who chose to avoid surgery, although experience shows that caution should've weighed more heavily. The Andalusian still has time to turn the situation around, but his choice means walking a fine line between success and failure.

At Barça, they hope that this time the story will have a different ending. The club and the fans trust that the young midfielder can fully recover and not experience the ordeal that Ansu Fati suffered. The decision has already been made, but the debate will remain open until the field gives its verdict.