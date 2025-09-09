Confirmed, Madrid will make 2 signings to move on from Kroos and Modric: 'They're really good'

It's no secret that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been key pieces in Real Madrid's midfield. Both were essential during the club's golden era, dominating the midfield with elegance, control of the tempo, and vision. Their contribution was vital to winning titles and establishing the team's European dominance for a decade.

Now, after both have left, Madrid is looking to reinvent itself. Xabi Alonso is leading this new project and has already requested a midfielder who can control the tempo of matches. Although several reinforcements have arrived this summer for the defensive line, the midfield still needs young and quality reinforcements to ensure long-term sustainability and balance.

| Europa Press

In this scenario, Real Madrid's board has already rolled up their sleeves to find Kroos's and Modric's heirs. It's a complicated mission, since both have left a truly historic legacy, but Florentino and Xabi have several names on the table. Specifically, it seems that two young European football gems are making a great impression in the offices at Bernabéu.

Kees Smit, the new Modric

One of the strongest candidates is Kees Smit, a young 19-year-old talent from AZ Alkmaar. He was named MVP of the Under-19 European Championship after shining and being decisive in the final against Spain. He stands out for his tactical maturity, ability to organize play, and vision in tight spaces, fitting the profile the club is looking for, resembling Modric's profile.

Real Madrid is closely monitoring him, and Juni Calafat has even sent scouts to evaluate him more thoroughly. Despite having a contract until 2028, AZ has already set an asking price that exceeds €40 million. Kees Smit himself has acknowledged the club's interest in his services, although, for now, nothing is concrete.

Adam Wharton, the new Kroos

Another option Florentino has on the table is Adam Wharton, a 21-year-old English midfielder from Crystal Palace. Xabi Alonso sees him as the anchor Real Madrid's midfield needs. He is a positional midfielder, left-footed, and with great ability to control the tempo from the center, exactly what Kroos used to do.

However, Real Madrid will have to dig deep into their pockets, since his price amounts to about €80 million according to Crystal Palace. This amount could be enough for the club to have to force a departure such as Rodrygo's.

A midfield in transition

Real Madrid has already taken steps in search of the generational successor to Kroos and Modric. Kees Smit is a more dynamic profile that resembles the Croatian. Meanwhile, Adam Wharton is the typical playmaker capable of creating play with his distribution, just like Kroos used to do.

What is clear is that the commitment to rebuild the midfield has already begun, and Florentino Pérez doesn't intend to sit idly by.