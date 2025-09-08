Barça explains to its fans Frido's incomprehensible departure: 'We feel that...'

Women's Barça is going through a period of significant changes. Last season ended with several sporting successes, but now the club is facing a stage of reorganization. In terms of signings, the team has only added one player: Laia Aleixandri, who came from another Spanish club as a defensive reinforcement.

However, there have been numerous departures that have left a significant gap in the squad. Names like Jana Fernández, Bruna Vilamala, and Ingrid Engen have left the club. The departure that has most surprised the fans is that of Fridolina Rolfö, one of the most beloved and outstanding players on the team.

The surprise of the fans

Women's Barça supporters have expressed their bewilderment on social media and forums. Many wondered why a player with so much talent and commitment was leaving the club. Fridolina Rolfö had been key in decisive moments, and her commitment on and off the field was always evident.

The affection of the fans for Frido is enormous. That's why her departure caused not only sadness but also confusion. The question many were asking was simple: why would a club that aims to keep winning decide to let go of a top-level player?

The club's explanation

Marc Vivés, sporting director of Women's Barça, spoke exclusively with Mundo Deportivo to try to clarify the decision. His words were clear, though they were still controversial:

"Maximum respect for Rolfö. What she has given to this club has been extraordinary. There came a time when we felt her performance wasn't at its highest point, and we decided to part ways, balancing salary costs with sporting factors."

Vivés acknowledges Fridolina's value and legacy, but he assures that the decision was made after evaluating sporting and economic factors. According to the sporting director, the goal is to keep a balance that allows the team to keep competing at the highest level without compromising its financial sustainability.

Looking to the future

Women's Barça is already preparing for next season. Despite the numerous departures, the club trusts it can build a competitive team. The addition of Laia Aleixandri is a sign that they seek to reinforce key positions, although the challenge will be to rebuild the locker room chemistry after the departure of important players.

The fans, though hurt, continue to support the team. Many hope this transition period will allow Women's Barça to keep its status as a reference in women's soccer. Frido's departure, though hard to digest, is now seen as part of a broader plan to ensure a solid and competitive future.