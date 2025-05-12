Maximum happiness: Laporta already knows what to do with Frenkie de Jong next season

Few could have predicted it a year ago. No one could have expected Frenkie de Jong to become the footballer he was desired to be when FC Barcelona invested 86 million euros in him in 2019. It was a lost cause. In fact, he had already spent three or four seasons being the first on the transferable list, but no one was willing to pay what the Catalan club demanded.

Such is life. Now, suddenly, Frenkie de Jong has made a U-turn in his role and has become an essential piece in Hansi Flick's plans. He started the season as just another player in the squad, a rotation player, but Casadó's injury propelled him to a starting position in which he has now entrenched himself.

| Europa Press

With all this, the debate arises again about what to do with him at the end of the current season, and this time there are no more wildcards: he either stays or goes. His contract ends in 2026, so the equation is quite simple, first-degree: he either renews or leaves, there are no half measures. If Barça doesn't extend his contract this summer, he could leave next year completely free. And after the fortune he cost, it certainly doesn't seem like a recommended operation.

Frenkie de Jong increases in value

In this regard, Hansi Flick is clear: he wants to keep counting on the Dutchman. And Laporta has jumped on the same wave as the coach, as he is also very satisfied with Frenkie de Jong's performance. Therefore, conversations with his agent, Ali Dursun, to discuss the renewal are already underway.

However, there is a key point in the negotiation: his contract. Barça can't afford to keep paying him the salary Bartomeu promised him when he was signed. In other words, if Frenkie de Jong wants to stay, he must accept a salary reduction that wouldn't be necessary in other interested clubs.

Indeed, his good performance in this second part of the current season has put him back on the wish list of several major European clubs. Although Frenkie de Jong has always been very clear that he wants to succeed at Barça; we'll see if at any cost.

This way, in a summer where work will focus especially on the arrivals of a full-back and a winger, there will also be room for renewals. And although they can't economically satisfy Frenkie de Jong, they could offer him, according to Sport, a long-term contract. Be that as it may, for now, everything is heading in one direction, the one that both parties seem to desire: De Jong continues to be a Barça player.