It's Official, Meeting Underway: Frenkie de Jong Makes His Decision, Barça Accepts

Frenkie de Jong arrived at FC Barcelona in 2019 as one of the biggest promises in world soccer. Coming from Ajax for 86 million euros, the Dutch midfielder was considered one of the best in his position. With his elegance, vision of the game, and ability to distribute the ball, everyone thought he would be the future leader of the Catalan club.

However, throughout his stay at Barça, his performance has shown more lights than shadows. Since his arrival, Frenkie de Jong has struggled to settle due to his constant injuries. Moreover, his discreet level on the field and his lack of commitment haven't helped him win the favor of the culé fans.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Hansi Flick to the FC Barcelona bench has marked a radical change in Frenkie de Jong's career. Under the direction of the German coach, Frenkie has regained his starting position and has become an essential pillar in the team's midfield. However, despite his sporting recovery, De Jong's future at the Catalan club remains uncertain.

Frenkie de Jong's Renewal

For more than a year, Deco, Barça's sporting director, has tried to activate Frenkie de Jong's contract renewal, which expires in 2026. However, the '21' has refused to renew on several occasions, claiming that the conditions weren't ideal. Faced with this stalemate, Joan Laporta, Barça's president, has issued a clear ultimatum.

If Frenkie de Jong doesn't renew before the transfer market opens, he must leave the club. Joan Laporta isn't willing to allow the midfielder to leave for free in 2026. He wants to solve his future beforehand, so Frenkie only has two options: sign or leave.

Now, to the surprise of many, the latest reports suggest that Frenkie de Jong has decided to accept Barça's conditions. Deco and his agent have met in recent weeks to agree on the details of the renewal, and everything seems to indicate that the announcement will be official soon.

This way, Frenkie de Jong will continue his career at FC Barcelona, leaving behind the exit rumors and consolidating himself as one of the pillars for the club's future. With his renewal, the midfielder will be able to keep showing his quality in the midfield, now with the support of Hansi Flick and with Joan Laporta's trust in his abilities. Without a doubt, this is excellent news for Barça, which keeps one of its most valuable assets for the coming years.