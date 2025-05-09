Breaking news: Munuera Montero explodes and lashes out at Real Madrid before El Clásico

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the main figures in Spain's soccer news in these recent months of competition. The referee from Jaén was in the spotlight for sending off Jude Bellingham and was later accused of moving relationships and jobs in soccer beyond his main work.

Munuera Montero will not referee the League Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, but he has once again been a protagonist in the hours leading up to it. After a meeting of more than 3 hours between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the referees, Munuera Montero has exploded.

Munuera Montero has been one of the referees most pursued by Real Madrid and this was discussed in Friday's meeting between Louzán and the referees. Real Madrid is crossing the line with the criticisms issued by their television, something that they don't want to keep allowing.

Munuera Montero, chosen as the spokesperson for the referees, has expressed his discontent to the president of the RFEF, who has made a definitive decision that will be applied immediately. Munuera Montero has exploded and has spoken on behalf of his entire group: they are fed up with Madrid's attacks, especially in heated matches.

Munuera Montero gets tired and raises his voice for all referees

It should be noted that Munuera Montero will not referee this upcoming Sunday's Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid. The one in charge will be Hernández Hernández, a Canarian referee who is already being pursued by Real Madrid TV, although he stated "he doesn't feel affected by it".

Despite temporarily stepping out of the spotlight, Munuera Montero wanted to express his feelings. The RFEF has acted de facto and announced the first immediate changes. The first of these will be that referees will stop holding press conferences, as usually happens before the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Additionally, according to 'El Chiringuito de Jugones', a campaign will be carried out with the Government of Spain to promote support and protection for the Spanish refereeing community.