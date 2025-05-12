Barça needs him, he's better than Jules Koundé: 'to Camp Nou for €35M'

Not even Flick's Barça is perfect. The blaugrana have executed soccer this season of the highest caliber, with a clear idea that, besides being effective and having given evident and commendable results to the culés, has also entertained the spectator. Champions of the Cup and the Super Cup, with LaLiga within reach and having reached the semifinals of the Champions League. But, even so, some shortcomings have come to light.

Precisely in the semifinal, something was witnessed that Hansi Flick had already been warning about even before the season started: full-backs are missing. On the left side, the situation has been calming down, with Alejandro Balde as a regular starter, but also with a Gerard Martín in crescendo who has more than fulfilled when needed. However, it's a different story on the right flank.

Jules Koundé is "top," yes, but, even so, he doesn't quite stand out in offensive tasks. Logical, considering he is naturally a center-back. And, moreover, to make matters worse, his natural replacement, Héctor Fort, hasn't managed to earn the coach's trust.

For this reason, the right-back position has firmly emerged as one of the positions that require summer reinforcement with more urgency. And Deco, with the approval and, in fact, the request of the coaching staff, has already gotten to work.

Several candidates to help Jules Koundé

It is a voluminous list of candidates being considered to play at Barça in that position starting next season (Vanderson, Dodô, Pubill, Andrei Ratiu, Givairo Read...). From within the club, they know that a top-level signing for the full-back position would mean taking another step forward and refining a team that is already close to perfection. But, as always, there's the money problem.

Even so, they will do everything possible to invest and reinforce the right side of the defense, with Jeremie Frimpong as the top option, according to the newspaper Sport.

Jeremie Frimpong, the culé's hope

The Dutch player knows that this summer could finally be the one to take a step forward in his career. He was already linked last season with several top-tier clubs, but he ultimately stayed at Bayer, where he is shining. And if Jeremie Frimpong ends up leaving the team of the pills, his priority, as German media like Sky Germany assert, is Spain. He can't go to Real Madrid anymore, because Alexander-Arnold will land there, so only Barça remains.

Thus, if Barça wants to work on signing Jeremie Frimpong, they already know they will need to invest an amount close to 35 million euros. The full-back has a contract with Bayer until 2028, but his contract includes a release clause of those amounts. For this to happen, there must first be a couple of sales. Without that, it seems unfeasible, and therefore, they should focus their radar on other latitudes.

Jeremie Frimpong's summer could be very eventful. With Xabi Alonso's departure from Leverkusen, there are winds of a new project, the perfect scenario to seek new challenges in lands far from the Teutonic. Although, of course, he doesn't rule out continuing at the BayArena. And, as we said, although he has interesting offers from the Premier League, Jeremie Frimpong's priority is Barça.