Joan Laporta is, without a doubt, the best president in Barça's history. On a sporting level, his decision to appoint Hansi Flick as head coach has been a breath of fresh air for the team. Institutionally, the culé president has managed to get the club back to the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play.

In this regard, FC Barcelona can now sign players normally, leaving behind a difficult period in the transfer market. The additions of Joan García, Rashford, and Bardghji have already been completed without putting the club's finances at risk. However, Joan Laporta wants more and he's already actively working to make his favorite player sign until 2029.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta points to the best, wants him no matter what

Joan Laporta is fully focused on renewing Frenkie de Jong until 2029, and it seems he has finally achieved it. The Dutch midfielder has spent two years stalling the club by rejecting the new terms proposed by Laporta. The board wanted to extend his contract to defer his salary so the club's finances wouldn't be affected, but "21" hasn't made it easy.

Finally, even though it took longer than desired, the renewal of Frenkie de Jong will become official in the coming days. Due to issues with his agent, the footballer hasn't yet officially signed his renewal, but the agreement is complete. Joan Laporta is delighted.

The renewal of Frenkie de Jong is a matter of days, as he himself has confirmed. "I haven't renewed yet, but I'm very happy at Barça and, as far as I know, Barça are happy with me, so in the end I'm going to renew." Without a doubt, this is great news for Joan Laporta, who will be able to keep counting on the great quality of the Netherlands international midfielder until 2029.

The keys to Frenkie de Jong's renewal

Frenkie de Jong has long been Joan Laporta's top priority in this regard. His renewal is key to the team's proper functioning, so the president has had to give in. The fixed part of his salary will be slightly lower, but the total amount will be higher if individual and collective bonuses are taken into account.

The Dutchman has regained his best form under Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta knows it, which is why he has insisted so much on securing his continuity. The player is a key piece in the German coach's tactical setup. Therefore, barring a major surprise, once the issue with his agent is solved, the renewal until 2029 shouldn't take long to become official.