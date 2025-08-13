Dani Ceballos dreams of Betis and Florentino allows it: 'Bring an offer of...'

Dani Ceballos is once again starring, for another summer, in a saga worthy of the best soap opera. The Andalusian midfielder, despite having a contract with Real Madrid until 2027, doesn't have his continuity at Santiago Bernabéu guaranteed. His constant hints at Betis have once again set off the alarm in the club's executive offices.

This isn't the first time this has happened, but this could be the final one. Florentino Pérez has said enough. The club president, aware of Dani Ceballos's desire to join Betis, has drawn a red line.

The exit will only be possible if a specific financial condition is met. The message has reached the player loud and clear. Now it's up to Betis to put forward the amount Florentino Pérez is asking for Dani Ceballos.

Dani Ceballos doesn't hold back

This summer, Ceballos has already made his intentions clear on more than one occasion. He did so as soon as he arrived in Seville to spend a few days on vacation. "Betis was my home and it always will be; I hope the door is always open", he told the press.

In recent days, on the occasion of his birthday, he stirred up controversy again. Dani Ceballos posted on social media a picture wearing Betis's jersey. This gesture wasn't well received within Real Madrid.

It seems that his dream of returning home is more alive than ever. Moreover, the context also plays in his favor. Isco, current Betis star, will be out for several months, which leaves a gap in midfield that Dani Ceballos could fill. Betis fans are already starting to dream about his return.

Florentino Pérez's condition: "Dani Ceballos will go to Betis if..."

According to Defensa Central, the condition Florentino Pérez has set to let Dani Ceballos leave is perfectly clear. "If you want to go to Betis, bring an offer of 15 or 18 million", he told him. No loans or discounts: only a sale for the set amount.

Betis, aware of the opportunity, are studying their options. It's no secret that their budget is tight. The operation would require a significant effort from the verdiblanco club and, for now, there's no formal proposal on the table.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos keeps training with Real Madrid. He knows that his future will be solved in the coming weeks. The clock is ticking and speculation doesn't stop, but what is clear is that now the ball is in Betis's court.