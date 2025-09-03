Major surprise at Barça: Flick's decision regarding Eric García changes everything

Barça hasn't started the season in the best possible way. Despite the first two away victories against Mallorca and Levante, in Vallecas the team couldn't get past a draw and showed a defensive fragility rarely seen. Only Joan García's outstanding performance saved the Catalan club from a certain defeat.

It's clear that, defensively, things have changed for FC Barcelona. Iñigo Martínez's unexpected departure to Saudi soccer is proving how important the Basque center-back was to the squad, since Flick still hasn't found a replacement for him. The German coach has made several changes, trying different combinations and, for now, the main beneficiary is Eric García: he has started in the first three LaLiga matchdays.

Against Rayo, Eric García played as a center-back and was the standout in the defensive line, almost scoring several times thanks to his aerial prowess. It's clear that, right now, Eric is the starter in the German coach's plans. The truth is that, right now, the one at risk is Jules Koundé.

Jules Koundé is behind Eric García

Last Sunday, in the third matchday, Jules Koundé was able to enjoy his first start of the season, since in the first two matchdays, Eric García took his place. This is a surprising situation considering that last season he was the most used player in the squad. The truth is that Koundé's level has dropped, and Flick knows it.

Against Rayo, Jules Koundé was imprecise when helping the team in offensive positions, while in defense he was beaten several times with too much ease. He showed that he's not at his best, proving Flick right for having left him on the bench in the first two matchdays. If this situation continues, Koundé could become a real problem in the culé locker room.

Warning for Jules Koundé

The French international has been warned for arriving late several times to training sessions and meetings last season. Flick is inflexible with these things, but due to Jules Koundé's high performance, the situation didn't escalate. Now, however, everything has changed and it seems that after his poor performance in the Gamper, Eric García has taken his spot.

The Frenchman is expected to show exemplary behavior and total commitment to the team, he's being asked to give 100% effort again. This is a situation that worries Flick, who is aware that if the situation doesn't turn around, Jules Koundé could end up being a major headache for the locker room. We'll have to keep an eye on the upcoming matches and see Flick's decision regarding the Frenchman's place in the starting line-up.